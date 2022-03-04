Improve Your Desktop Audio (IFA 2024) - Kanto Audio Interview with Brett Smalley

We spoke with marketing manager Brett Smalley to learn all about a slate of Kanto Audio devices that were presented in Germany at IFA 2024.
"Hi everybody, so we are at the Showstoppers event right now, and we're just casually looking around Checking out some interesting brands, and we came across this brand actually called Kanto with a nice lineup of colorful speakers, and Yeah, we'd like to know a little bit more about your products So we do powered bookshelf and desktop speakers, so we're showing three sets of speakers here today First one here is a little black one. This one's called Aura. Aura has been on the market now for a little over a year It was really designed as a desktop reference monitor, so it's designed for near-field listening, for desktop, for gaming. It has Bluetooth, RCA, and USB-C as inputs, and it also has a subwoofer output on it One of the pieces of feedback that we got for this speaker was that they just wanted it a little bit bigger They want a little bit more low-end So what we did is we created the big brother to Aura called the Aura 4, and this one really the only difference is It has a bigger amplifier, and it has a bigger driver So it goes from a two and a half inch driver To a four inch driver. Just a little bit more on the low end, a little bit more power, a little bit of a bigger form factor as well. So this product's gonna be coming out in about a month or so We're hoping for October Fantastic speaker, we're really excited about it. And then this orange one here This is called REN, and this is a brand new speaker for us coming out later this year The biggest differentiator with REN is it's our first speaker that has HDMI ARC built into it So it's really going to be that soundbar killer. If you need two-channel audio, this is really what you're going to want to look for It also has a USB DAC, it has RCA, it has auxiliary, it has optical, and it also has a sub out So super versatile product. If you want more information, you can go to kantoaudio.com Thank you very much Thank you very much. Any final words? Maybe what makes Kanto like a special brand?What's special about you?Yeah, so Kanto, I would say the main thing is you're gonna get a real quality product for a good price So I should have mentioned the pricing. You're looking at 599 euros for REN You're looking at 349 euros for 339 euros for Aura 4 and 229 euros for Aura as well. So you get a really good product that sounds great at an affordable price Great. Well, thanks very much"