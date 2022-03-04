English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

Man's Best Friend (IFA 2024) - Sparky the Robotic Dog Interview with Hengbot Innovation

We caught up with general manager Sam Kang to learn more about the tech company's incredible lifelike robotic dog creation.

Audio transcription

"Hi everyone, we're still at IFA in Berlin and I just noticed this really cute-looking robot on the table here.
So I'm really keen to know more about what it can do. Look at it. Wow.
Could you tell me a bit more about your company and what we have here?
We are a company from China, Shenzhen. We are building our company in Shenzhen city."

"And we are trying to make everyone have its own cyber robot pet.
This is our first prototype and also is our first product in the future.
We name it Xiaotian Sparky, just like the real robot dogs.
We make it as strange structures and we put it all together."

"So it can make it has a large space to move and to make it as flexible as a real animal.
Cool. And I also noticed it has a built-in camera. What does the camera do?
Is it for recording video? Is this how it sees?
Just to show what it can see in the future. This is our core chips like this."

"This is our manufacturer's product and we put it into our robot dog's head so it can see just like this one.
Maybe you can do some waves and do some structures like this.
The robot dog will get that structure.
And does it also do tricks, for example, like a real pet?
Yeah, of course. We are trying to put AI models on it."

"And so after that, in the future, the robot dog will react like a real dog.
Maybe you call this Sparky come here and it will run past by and do some games and dancing in front of you.
Nice. And so is this for sale already? What will be the price point of the product?
It will be sold in several months. We will put it on the market in Kickstarter first and it will sell for $600 to $700."

"So that will be the first step of our marketing.
Cool. I'll be looking forward to seeing more Sparky. It looks really nice.
Thank you."

Interviews

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Armor - Official Trailer

Armor - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer
A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer

A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer
Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer

Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer
Heretic - Official Trailer 3

Heretic - Official Trailer 3
Time Cut - Official Trailer

Time Cut - Official Trailer
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer
Paddington in Peru - New Trailer

Paddington in Peru - New Trailer
Better Man - Official Teaser Trailer

Better Man - Official Teaser Trailer
Companion - Teaser Trailer

Companion - Teaser Trailer
Music by John Williams - Official Trailer

Music by John Williams - Official Trailer
Before - Official Trailer

Before - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More