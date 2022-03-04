Man's Best Friend (IFA 2024) - Sparky the Robotic Dog Interview with Hengbot Innovation

We caught up with general manager Sam Kang to learn more about the tech company's incredible lifelike robotic dog creation.
"Hi everyone, we're still at IFA in Berlin and I just noticed this really cute-looking robot on the table here.So I'm really keen to know more about what it can do. Look at it. Wow.Could you tell me a bit more about your company and what we have here?We are a company from China, Shenzhen. We are building our company in Shenzhen city."
"And we are trying to make everyone have its own cyber robot pet.This is our first prototype and also is our first product in the future.We name it Xiaotian Sparky, just like the real robot dogs.We make it as strange structures and we put it all together."
"So it can make it has a large space to move and to make it as flexible as a real animal.Cool. And I also noticed it has a built-in camera. What does the camera do?Is it for recording video? Is this how it sees?Just to show what it can see in the future. This is our core chips like this."
"This is our manufacturer's product and we put it into our robot dog's head so it can see just like this one.Maybe you can do some waves and do some structures like this.The robot dog will get that structure.And does it also do tricks, for example, like a real pet?Yeah, of course. We are trying to put AI models on it."
"And so after that, in the future, the robot dog will react like a real dog.Maybe you call this Sparky come here and it will run past by and do some games and dancing in front of you.Nice. And so is this for sale already? What will be the price point of the product?It will be sold in several months. We will put it on the market in Kickstarter first and it will sell for $600 to $700."
"So that will be the first step of our marketing.Cool. I'll be looking forward to seeing more Sparky. It looks really nice.Thank you."