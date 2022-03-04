GRTV News - Overwatch Mobile is in development at Blizzard, according to Jason Schreier

Could we see a mobile version of Blizzard's hero shooter?
"But without further ado, today we're talking mobile, we're talking a pretty exciting addition to mobile if it is indeed in the works and it is an Overwatch mobile game.Now as you can see here in the title and in the description, this comes to us via Jason Schreier who has recently released his new book on Blizzard, I believe it's called Play Nice?Yes, The Rise, Fall and Future of Blizzard Entertainment as he goes over the wider scope of Blizzard as a company and also specifically looks at sort of the major controversies of recent years."
"We've seen a lot come out of this book, we saw yesterday about how Diablo 4 could have looked entirely different as it was originally a roguelike when it was first being developed with sort of Batman arc and punchy elements but here we're talking Overwatch and the future of Overwatch might contain a mobile version."
"Now Overwatch has had its ups and downs in recent years as a lot of Blizzard titles have, obviously there was the sort of, kind of death of Overwatch 1, it was very much on the decline in terms of player numbers, it still saw a good competitive scene but people seemed to want a bit more from it and then Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2 which would have a PvE element and then that got scrapped and now it's basically Overwatch 1.5 is Overwatch 2 but it's free to play so at least they're not charging anyone but they are charging people a lot for skin so there's that element as well and loot boxes are gone."
"In any case, it's a whole mess and I could probably turn this video into an hour if I just spoke about Overwatch and my thoughts on it but this is believed that Overwatch who was led, Overwatch used to be led by a man called Walter Kong who was seeing the release of regular heroes and content for Overwatch 2 as well as big projects like bringing a mobile version of the franchise."
"Now we're not sure if that is just going to be a mobile port of Overwatch 2, that does seem the most likely thing but it could be some sort of Overwatch spinoff title as well we're not 100% sure on what that could be.As far as we know it would probably still be early in development, if it is in development it might have been scrapped entirely considering that Overwatch 2 did scrap it's PvE element which it had previously confirmed to be a big thing and a big deal, it is likely that this project could have also been scrapped, not entirely impossible but it's still in the works but don't get your hopes up on a mobile Overwatch because it's also a very pretty game just in general so if it was a port it's probably going to take quite some effort and yeah we'll just have to wait and see."
