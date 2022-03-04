Google Pixel 9 (Quick Look) - Full of Firsts

This smartphone from Google features broad Gemini AI integration, all on top of having a durable design, a more vibrant display, and a more powerful processor.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's that exciting time of the year.It's not quite Techtober yet, but we are, well, ramming into the whole host of central tech releases from major competing brands starting off."
"Well, we had Samsung not too long ago, and now it's Google's turn.And this is the Pixel 9.We're going to review the entire lineup of Pixel phones that are coming out over the next couple of weeks."
"Google has a really weird staggered launch of these different models.So you're going to get the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL now, followed by the Pixel 9 Pro, followed by the Pixel 9 Fold.Then there's a watch."
"Then there are buds.Then there's the Streamer 4K.There's a lot of different stuff.They all have different release dates.It's kind of weird."
"But by the time you're watching this, the first major embargo will have dropped where we're taking a look at this, for one, the standard Pixel 9.And, well, it's incredible.It really is."
"It does feel like Google has finally achieved the final form of the Pixel phone, which started way back with the initial Pixel and then had quite a few stumbles along the way as Google got closer and closer to figuring out what the Pixel was supposed to be."
"And this time around, we have a proper flagship.This is the iPhone of the Android world.It is easy to use.It is incredibly cohesive."
"It launches as part of a really nice and sort of solid product ecosystem built with Google services right in where you don't have to do all of the tweaking that a lot of other Android experiences will need."
"So first and foremost, you have all of the essentials here.So you got a 4700 milliamp hour battery, which will last you all day.And then some.It has 15 watt wireless charging, reverse wireless charging."
"And I think 27 watt wire charging.It has IP68 water and dust resistance.It has Wi-Fi 6E for blazingly fast speeds.All good."
"It has this matte aluminum rail all around.Corning Gorilla Glass Victus all around.And it looks absolutely gorgeous, I think.Sure, some might say that it is close to an iPhone in most regards, apart from this little camera bump back here."
"But I think it looks great, particularly in this sort of understated green colorway here.It does blow Apple's phones out of the water.I think it looks more modern, more sleek, and it's more comfortable to hold over long periods of time because it doesn't dig into your hand as much."
"It's great. It really is.And whether like regardless of whether or not you're an iPhone person or an Android person, you have to tip your cap to like really comfortable designs such as this."
"Inside, we get the Google Tensor G4.There's been some stumbles with the G Tensor series over the course of well, the past couple of years.I haven't experienced any issues or hiccups yet."
"It's an octa-core processor with a new Mali GPU built in right there.It has either 200 128 or 256 gigs of storage alongside either eight or 12 gigs of RAM.That's fine."
"This screen here is the new Actura display.It's 120 hertz. It's an OLED.It peaks at 2700 nits and it's 1080 by 2424 pixels, I think."
"So a 1080p display, essentially really fluid, really nice, incredibly bright.It has all of the stuff that you need.Now, back here, we get two camera lenses.It's very clear."
"It's the same that Apple does, that the one thing that they use to differentiate the standard and the pro models is the telephoto lens, meaning that you get a standard wide and an ultra wide.That standard wide is a 50 megapixel, 25 millimeter lens."
"And the ultra wide is a 120 degree, 48 megapixel lens.And they've even found space here for a wider selfie camera, meaning that this selfie camera is an ultra wide.I don't quite know the degrees, radius of it, but it should be able to capture a more sort of fisheye photo with more people being added to the frame."
"That's very nice.These cameras back here use post-processing and Google's really mature software suite to create punchy, high dynamic range HDR photos, and they are always great."
"I would even argue that even though that perhaps the actual optics here are inferior to a lot of the main competition, when you take a pixel photo and you show that to a person, that person will always gravitate towards a pixel photo because they just make them look good."
"Now, let's draw a very thick line between having a photo of something that you encountered, a situation you were in, where Google's post-processing suite adds shadows, texture, detail, basically just makes that image the prettiest it can be."
"And let's draw a distinction between that and some of Google's new semi new AI features.So magic eraser.It's a big, broad, like sunset photo, and there's a dog running on a beach."
"You don't want the dog there.You can just draw a line around it or a circle around it, and it removes the dog.Now, is that a kind of a situation where you are crossing ethical boundaries because that situation never occurred?You can't remove the dog or a person or a annoying leaf that falls from a tree that like that basically freaks with with the entire sort of nature of the scene that you were trying to portray."
"That's the world that you lived in at that moment.So I don't like it as a complete sort of ethics problem, and I think that the Google are really diving into this stuff.There's stuff like magic editor in here."
"I'm not going to turn the phone on to show you, but what magic editor does.So I'm taking a photo at this white desk here, right?But I want something to be on the like right in front of me on the desk.So what I can do is that I can circle around this afterwards in magic editor and I get an A.I."
"prompt, kind of like with chat GPT or Dali, where I can then tell them, tell it what I want on that part of the desk.So I want a beer, for instance, and it'll put a beer there and I can put that on Instagram or whatever."
"And it's just it's a weird melding of the fictional and the real world in a way that I found really uncomfortable. I don't like it.You know what else is new this time around with group photos?I take the photo of my friends, but I want to be in the photo so I can set this up so that I give the photo to my friend and then I walk into the frame and then it splices those two photos together so that I was in a scene where I weren't because I'm the photographer."
"My point is that all of these things are neat and I'm sure people will use them, but they will use them to create photos that never existed in the first place.And I find that uncomfortable.That should not detract from this phone, though."
"It is fantastic.It is the closest Android has ever gotten to an iPhone moment and the closest the pixel has ever gotten to true greatness.It's going to be a landslide."
"It launches in far more territories than it used to.And in a competitive price point of, I think, seven ninety nine USD.It's great.And you should go and get it to show Google, if you're an Android person at the very least, to show Google that these kinds of phones really do have a future in that marketplace, in that ecosystem."
"Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."