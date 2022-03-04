Cosmic Convoying (Gamescom) - Star Trucker Interview with Monster and Monster

We caught up with developer Monster and Monster's co-founder and director David Fullick, to chat about the galactic big-rig hauling game.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today, as you can probably already tell by the big truck behind us, I'm at the Star Trucker booth as part of Raw Fury's area in Gamescom."
"I'm here with David. You're one of the, actually the small team that made this game.There wasn't many of you. Tell us a little bit about what went into the creation of Star Truckers.Well, we started off with two of us making prototypes and then we were lucky enough to have some friends that had some time available."
"So we went up to about four people and then we had a few other friends that joined here and there for like moments.But for the most part, yeah, it was three years with four of us pretty much full time and then people coming in and helping a bit, which for the scale of game is, yeah, it's quite an undertaking."
"And why did you, you know, where did the idea come from?You know, space trucking. What led you guys to go, you know, this is something we really want to make?There was kind of two parts of it.One was we both grew up on like old space games like Elite and X-Wing, things like that."
"We also love our simulators like Mud Runner and Train Sim, Euro Truck, obviously.And then also like we were heading to a rock festival in the UK, a little prog rock festival, and we had some amazing music on on the road trip.And one of the tracks is Space Trucking by Deep Purple."
"And listening to the lyrics, we were just like, we already had this idea of a game and this was just like, actually, this could work.Like there's something here in the vibe and the tone.So, yeah, we were like from there on, we were like started to work towards pitch."
"And when you were creating the game, did you do any trucking yourself to do a bit of research?I did not. We kept trying to schedule like, you know, like you get those kind of experience days and every single time the truck broke down on the way there.So unfortunately, they weren't repairing it quite like in our game."
"But yeah, so we never got around to it in the end, but we're still trying to hope that we'll get some time with one at some point.But yeah, unfortunately, no.And tell me what goes into making a sort of zero-g driving game."
"There must be some challenges when you're not limited to just one plane.Yeah, for sure. Like just getting like game engines to understand there's more than like walking along a flat surface is quite tricky.It took quite a lot of time to get things to rotate in the way we wanted."
"And then because you're in a vehicle in space, you also have gravity inside.So we have physics inside physics.And that's not a particularly easy thing to do.Like I think Sea of Thieves had a quite good way of doing it and some other games."
"But we're quite proud of that.And yeah, it was just like I think we just it took a lot of iterations to make sure that it was going to do the job we wanted.Yeah. And how did you go about making or keeping space entertained?Space is a big, wide, empty, blank canvas, essentially."
"So what have you put into the game to ensure people are constantly entertained?So that's kind of where we land on a few influences like old Hollywood films, like about trucking, especially some other stuff that I'm into.Like I really like my anime. So Cowboy Bebop."
"There's an incredible episode called Heavy Metal Queen.And that's very much a similar deal with like space trucking and and lots of ideas of taking the real world and putting it into space.So we have space roads. We have like stations."
"We have fuel depots, things like that.You can go you can still go off road.You can still drive wherever you want because it's space.It's freedom to do whatever you want. But in our world, there is a lot of junk."
"You know, like kind of a bit of a parody on what's going on outside our kind of earth and things that are gathering up in space.So you've got to be a bit careful.There's a lot of like debris that's going to rupture your whole get lots of air pockets."
"And yeah. So, yeah, that's how we kind of tried to ground it a bit more.And for the people who are going to be playing Star Truckers, what's one thing that you go like, you know, this is my this is the thing that really interests me.This is the thing that I want you guys to really enjoy."
"What's that one thing that players should experience for themselves?I think it's the vibe.I think like we've spent a lot of time trying to make it feel like you're a trucker, like not just in space, but you are a trucker doing a day to day job."
"There's other people that treat you as a trucker.They don't don't pretend you're a newbie and like you're rubbish at what you do.They're all very helpful.And we just have like some great like music and audio and and just being able to sit down after, like, you know, some intense day at work or something and just be able to chill and drive for like, you know, half an hour, an hour and just drive around and enjoy some some nice Zen delivery time."
"I think I think that's what we hope people find.And when will people be able to start their space trucking experience?Two weeks time, September the 3rd, releasing on Steam and Xbox.Well, they have it. Stay tuned for more."
"And no doubt many of you will be checking out space truckers because it's something that, you know, it's a really interesting concept.I'm not going to go and tell you I was a good driver.You would witness lots of crashes."
"But I'm sure there'll be plenty of people in the same boat as me down the line.But, yeah, space truckers is almost here.So make sure to check it out.And otherwise, for more games coming interviews, stay tuned to your local Game Rector."