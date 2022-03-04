GRTV News - Nintendo is hosting a Switch Online: Playtest Program from today

Is this a teaser of something to come for the Switch successor era?
"A really unusual announcement actually which I think kind of paints the picture of what the future will hold for the Nintendo Switch. Well potentially, well I say potentially for more it's sequel I would say, it's successor. Nintendo has announced what it is calling the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program. Which is basically a new feature that is running and operating to test something new related to Nintendo Switch Online. Now the reason why this is interesting now is because we're in the sunset era of the Switch and this feature they're testing is no doubt something to do with what the Switch 2 is going to be able to offer. So let's take a look and see exactly what's happening. Nintendo launches Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program to try a new feature, begins October 10th. Nintendo looks for playtesters to try a new function for Nintendo Switch Online and must apply today. So what is Nintendo cooking? After the recent announcement of the Nintendo Clock Alarmer many fans are wondering when we are going to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2."
"However Nintendo has other things to do first like trying a new online feature and it seems big. Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program something never done before by Nintendo at this magnitude. The company is planning to launch a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service and wants to test it first using customers that must willingly apply on Thursday October 10th which is today. And this is the official announcement Nintendo gave. So we're performing a test of a new feature for Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch from 4pm BST, 5pm CEST on October 10th. Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first come first serve basis. Interested in participating? First you need to know that this feature is exclusive to just a few countries."
"However Nintendo has other things to do first like trying a new online feature and it seems big. Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program something never done before by Nintendo at this magnitude. The company is planning to launch a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service and wants to test it first using customers that must willingly apply on Thursday October 10th which is today. And this is the official announcement Nintendo gave. So we're performing a test of a new feature for Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch from 4pm BST, 5pm CEST on October 10th. Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first come first serve basis. Interested in participating? First you need to know that this feature is exclusive to just a few countries. Japan, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have an active Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack as of Wednesday, well as of yesterday essentially. If you've fulfilled the requirements you can apply through this website. You need to be ready on October 10th at a couple of hours or an hour or so before the thing is hosted. The application period will last until Tuesday October 15th. Participants will be chosen on a first come first serve basis except in Japan where there will be a raffle. The playtest period will take place from October 24th to November 6th. What could it be? Loud gaming on the Switch? It's hard to think this will not be related somehow to the new Nintendo console launching next year, perhaps some kind of cross platform. Now I would assume that it's something to do with the way that they incorporate multiplayer into their consoles because Nintendo has notoriously been pretty awful to be honest at offering up an online service. Yes you can play online games on the Switch through Nintendo Switch Online but it's just a really inconvenient system to use especially when it comes to talking to people and the social elements which are basically non-existent. So I would assume it's something related to that but again we don't know for a fact. We'll probably start to hear some more official things as of this afternoon when this playtest begins and when people start telling everyone about what they're experiencing whether it's through leaks or official reports or whatever. But the point is this is probably going to signify something that's going to happen in the Nintendo Switch successor era. As for exactly what it is, it's hard to tell but it's definitely a compelling thing that they're doing here because we've never seen Nintendo launch something like this before where they specifically make an announcement saying we're going to trust this new feature. It's very unusual for Nintendo this. So very exciting to say the least."