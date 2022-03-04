An Unhinged Action Platformer (Gamescom) - Brute Horse Interview with Place of Departure

We spoke with Place of Departure's creative director and narrative lead and Marble IT's CEO to learn more about their recently revealed crazy platformer with an unhinged twist.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today I'm standing here with a bunch of the guys responsible for a game that is probably going to go down as one of the more unusual ones you'll see at Gamescom this year."
"It's called Brute Horse and, well, I'm going to leave it at that.Tell me a little bit about Brute Horse. What is this game?Who wants to take that?Who wants to tell us a little bit about what this unusual experience is that you've developed here?Well, it's an action platformer, narrative driven, set in a barbaric fantasy world where..."
"I guess I cannot say more right now.But everything is different.Yes.So everything is different. You've got a really unique concept here."
"Let's just say that the horse is highly involved in what you do here.Tell me a little bit about what the idea is and where the idea for Brute Horse came about from.Well, that's a really strange situation because we were talking about The Witcher and Red Dead Redemption and other games where a horse is completely unused in a proper way, which is just a tool."
"So we created a character out of it and we completely changed the perspective where actually you can see he's riding a human companion.Look, the reason why we're having a laugh and enjoying ourselves is because you've developed a game with a really great sense of humour."
"Tell me about that and why you wanted to envelop that sort of tone into the game itself.Well, I think we're all having a really silly sense of humour.A lot of the times we're privately and when we work and everything, a lot of ideas are being bounced around."
"So one person would say something silly and we would be like, OK, let's try to do that.And if it works and if you're laughing, then it works.And that's how a lot of things happen spontaneously, basically."
"I just think that we tried to make a serious game and we failed miserably.So we're like, OK, let's make something that we're not going to be failing at.And tell me a little bit about the art direction as well, because the banner behind us is a pretty..."
"It's a teaser of something we might see later on.You guys are doing some really creative things with the art direction.So tell me a little bit about what that involves.Yeah, so the creative direction, we always thought this needs to be, as the character is, completely stand out and something different."
"So we spent almost six months trying to figure out what this thing will be.But it came from...Actually, when you're a kid and you're playing with masters of universe and whatever, you're creating your own story."
"So we had this feeling and we wanted to transfer it back into the visual style of the game that you feel that it's like a toy, an adventure going on, that it's from a child's mind or creative mind coming out.So we kind of trashed it out and we were inspired, of course, with Frank Frazetta and other works, but we just wanted to turn it into something else and create something really nice."
"There's a lot of little details all over the characters, actually.We can even talk about that.Here is an upside-down horse tattoo because he drew it himself.He fancies him an artist."
"So it's like horse friend.Or he has this scar.It's from childhood because he loved his papa and he ran to him to hug him, but his papa had an axe, so he ran straight into it."
"And this is a very early game that you developed here.I believe we mentioned earlier that it's pre-alpha, very early on.So it does say up there coming 2025.So what will that mean?What's that going to entail?Well, we are aiming for September of next year."
"So we have another full year of production.And we hope that we're going to mark that space.We're just going to leave a lot of jokes aside and we're going to focus on work from now.We're going to chop one tree at a time until we get to beta."
"And there's a final question then.I know it's very early on.We don't want to spoil too much.But what's one thing you're really excited for people to experience for themselves when Brute Horse does eventually debut?That's a tricky question because we want for them to experience the world that we created."
"That's the only thing.And if they have fun along the way, that would be great.If not...Definitely the fun.The fun, the jokes."
"Of course, gameplay.That's going to be fun.Well, there you have it.This has been Brute Horse.Again, you'll learn way more about it down the line when the guys are ready to share some more official and detailed information."
"But for the time being, just keep that out.September 2025.And believe me, you're going to be in store for something wacky and a little bit weird.So keep that one in your calendars."
"Until then though, this has been another GameXperience interview and we'll see you all on the next one."