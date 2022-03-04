When will we see Blasphemous 3? Not for a while, by the looks of things.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, bringing you the afternoons latest and greatest, whether it's gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, interviews, exclusives and so much more.Speaking of interviews and exclusives, this little tidbit of news piece today is about Blasphemous 3 and it comes from Dab's brilliant work over at Indie Dev Day 2024."
"We usually cover Indie Dev Days and they do have some brilliant little nuggets of information from games that you might not see every now and again, but Blasphemous is a pretty big deal and Blasphemous 2 is still fresh on our heels, quite recent, but Blasphemous 3 is always on our minds and we asked the CEO of the Game Kitchen Studio, or the Game Kitchen Studio Director, sorry, Mauricio Garcia, to give us the scoop and unfortunately he wasn't willing to sort of push down a release date or give us a solid update."
"He said in a sort of jerky manner that Blasphemous 3 will release the same year as Half-Life 3, which could mean never, now I'm sure it's in the works to some degree, but at the minute I think that the focus for the Game Kitchen is actually on Blasphemous, not within video games, sort of growing the IP a bit more as we say here in Javier's brilliant news piece, we talk about sort of how there's a board game coming up and that Garcia also wants to see a Netflix sort of animation in the same style as sort of Castlevania was done and I think that could really, really work well."
"I mean Blasphemous has it's own like dark, gritty universe, it's really, really deep and really, really rich in it's lore and the visuals that you see within the game itself as well would really benefit from, I think an animated live action adaptation could do really well."
"I think any adaptation could do really well, but yeah, unfortunately no sort of solid information on Blasphemous 3.So if you were looking here for a release date or sort of any solid update on it, sorry that I can't provide that, but at Indie Dev Day we do get to look at sort of other stuff like that."
"I mean considering the amount of game adaptations that we've seen recently, especially from Netflix.The new Lara Croft show is dropping tomorrow I think, we've got the Devil May Cry anime coming out, we've got another Cyberpunk thing coming from Netflix and CD Projekt Red, we've got Arcane coming out next month, there's a lot of stuff and so Blasphemous I think could be really, really interesting because it would be taking a chance on maybe a smaller IP compared to the other ones I've just listed, but nonetheless one that would definitely have a lot of fans interested and invested and you could also introduce a whole load of new people to something like Blasphemous."
"But yeah, apart from that unfortunately no major updates on Blasphemous 3, it won't be like Half-Life 3 I imagine where it just gets locked away forever and we're never going to see it.I think that Blasphemous 3 will definitely come out at some point, but it's just sort of very much not in the priority right now for Game Kitchen."
"Are you excited for Blasphemous 3?How do you think Blasphemous could be best adapted into a sort of live action or animation or something else entirely?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"