GRTV News - Red Dead Redemption is finally getting a PC launch

With Undead Nightmare later this month.
"Hello everybody and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a game that has a bit of a sort of iconic status to it and yet it has, despite launching I think about 15 years ago or maybe 13 years ago, it's never come to PC."
"And that is Red Dead Redemption. Obviously the second part of the Red Dead trilogy because there was Red Dead Revolver, then Red Dead Redemption, then Red Dead Redemption 2. And the reason why we're talking about today is because Rockstar is finally bringing it to PC and they've confirmed it as well. There's been a lot of rumours about this being the case but it is officially confirmed it's going to be coming to PC by the end of the month and it's going to feature its Undead Nightmare expansion as part of that as well. So let's take a look. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are officially coming to PC this month. Rockstar finally announces Red Dead Redemption on PC launching October 29th. So Red Dead Redemption has been missing from PC for 14 years but finally one of Rockstar Games' best games is officially heading to PC this month. Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will launch October 29th. As expected it will be a single package containing the original game and the zombie expansion with PC specific features including native 4k resolution at up to 144 hertz on compatible hardware, ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor support, HDR10 support and full keyboard and mouse functionality."
"This version will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS frame generation, adjustable draw distances and shadow quality settings to enhance the image quality. The game will come to Steam and Epic Games Store as well as Rockstar Store. Details on price and pre-orders will be announced later this week. This version of the game was also launched on PS4 and Switch last year so it's the sort of the remastered version they did recently."
"Red Dead Redemption launched originally on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 so it's 14 years not 15, not 13, and surprised everyone with its mature take on the western genre. It's 2018 sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available on PC but the original never made it to PC until now.It is quite an unusual situation this. Rockstar has always treated PC as sort of a not afterthought but sort of um well yeah kind of an afterthought actually. Usually they get the games out on consoles and then they go on to PC sort of 18 months later at least that's been the recent trend. We saw that with Grand Theft Auto, we saw that with Red Dead Redemption 2 but Red Dead Redemption was um again it launched in 2010 so it was kind of in that phase when consoles were really really popular and PC gaming was less popular. Nowadays it's kind of transitioning the other way where PC is becoming more and more popular and consoles are kind of stagnated mainly because PC over the past sort of decade has really boomed in a technological sense."
"Lots of development, lots of progression whereas consoles they have progressed but at a much slower rate you know whereas on PCs these days I mean we're expecting the RTX 50 series to be announced sometime in early January uh probably at the CES um conference showcase that Nvidia has planned and no doubt that will see frame rates and performance and the graphical um limits and stuff for PC skyrocket again whereas consoles obviously the big one the big upcoming one is the PS5 Pro and that is going to seemingly cap out at sort of like 4k 60 fps for the most part so there's a huge disparity between PC technology and console technology these days obviously there's a there's prices to take into account on top of that as well but the point is is that we're in a completely different place to the games industry uh than it was in 2010 when really people were trending to consoles a lot more because the technology I think which I would say would be more even but also as well consoles are just generally more accessible so um yeah I don't know whether we'll see this sort of uh style of release continue for Rockstar. I would assume that with Grand Theft Auto 6 they will do the same they will release it on PS5 and Xbox um well I'm assuming PS5 and Xbox series actually that's what you never know with how long it's taken to develop this game and then they'll launch it on PC sort of 18 months later but we'll have to stay tuned for that because we don't know for sure but what we do know is that if you are a PC player who has never had a console who's never played Red Dead Redemption the one that came before Red Dead Redemption 2 then later this month you'll be able to and you'll be able to experience the Undead Nightmare expansion as well which I think is one of the best sort of zombie um experiences you can you can play in a video game and in an interactive sense uh but yeah that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GeoTV News I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one so stay tuned for that otherwise yeah thank you for watching I'll see you on the other side take care everyone"