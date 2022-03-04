English
See The World from a Whole New Perspective (IFA 2024) - DJI Interview with Olivier Mondon

We caught up with DJI's EMEA communications manager, Olivier Mondon, to learn all about the latest drone developments that DJI brought to IFA 2024 in Germany a few weeks ago.

Audio transcription

"Hi everyone, so we are at the DJI stand at the IFA in Berlin, and we want to learn more about the exciting new drone that's just been announced, the DJI NEO.
So could you tell us a bit more?
Yeah, sure."

"So welcome guys, and this is the DJI NEO.
We just launched it here at IFA, and we're super excited.
We call it the ultimate drone for vlogging.
What does that mean?
It means that you can actually use this super light drone."

"You see the propeller guards, only 135 grams, it's like twice as light as the DJI Mini, which is 249 grams, so super light.
You don't even need a remote control to use it.
You can take off from the palm of your hand, it will recognize your face, and it will start following you, so that you can use it as a cameraman following you."

"Not only that, but you can also plug it with our DJI mic, and record a video, and you will say, yeah, but the drone is noisy a little bit, you know, when it's flying.
But the algorithm will cancel the noise of the propellers.
That's why we call it the ultimate vlogging camera."

"It shoots in 4K, it's got AI recognition, so it can follow you.
You can also make it do a lot of quick shots, like a drone, a circle, boomerang around you.
So it's pretty, pretty cool.
And the price is even cooler, because it's 199 euros."

"That sounds awesome, yeah.
And is there any regulation that prevents you from using it?
Like I could use it right now, for example, but can I?
So it belongs to, of course, there's regulations in Europe."

"So when you're flying a drone, you need to always be aware of what you're doing.
And the category of drones that are under 249 grams are a little bit more subtle.
That means you can fly more scenarios than, let's say, a drone that would be a little bit heavier."

"But what's very cool about this drone is that you can also fly indoor, in your house, or in your business, or whatever you want to do, because it recognizes the indoor scenario as well.
It has like some 3D mapping thing that makes you feel completely safe flying it indoor."

"Again, with the protection, it wouldn't hurt you if a drone flies into you.
It's super light.
And that's why it's super user-friendly.
That's, of course, very important that it shouldn't bump into people or anything."

"What about the camera that's on there?
It's 4K?
It's a 4K camera, you know, super crisp videos.
It's like really cool.
The only thing is it has also the stabilization system like all our drones, but not a three-axis gimbal, but you have some electronic EIS that will make it like a rock-steady Osmo Action cameras that correct any kind of shaking so that the video is perfectly stable."

"Awesome.
Yeah, it sounds like a really cool device.
Maybe we can see it in action, right?
Yeah, let's go and try it.
Yeah, let's try it."

