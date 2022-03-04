HP Omen 16 (Quck Look) - A Stark Improvement

HP's new Omen laptop has made some big improvements compared to models of the past, but how does it stack up in the wider market?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, we're talking like 5 years ago, when we took a look at gaming laptops from various PC manufacturers, I was very quick to criticize HP's Omen series."
"I just thought they were tacky built, I thought they had the wrong prioritization of different aspects of the user experience, and I just thought they were kind of, they looked antiquated and old school next to competing models from Asus, Acer, Razer.But over the past couple of years, you have to give Omen credit, they've done wonders in terms of design basically, first and foremost."
"And I know that you might not think that this font is modern and sleek, but you can't say that it isn't subtle to the point where I wouldn't feel at all at risk of exposing myself as like, I don't want to say nerd, but give away too much about my passions by opening this up at a cafe, or if you're studying with it or whatever, I mean be proud of who you are of course, but I do think that some of the gamer iconography can definitely take it a step too far."
"And this really doesn't.This matte black finish is very nice, I will say one thing that I immediately noticed after taking it out of the box, is that this just holds onto fingerprints like it's job, like it's a Razer from like three years ago."
"But still, I think it looks good, and the matte plastic all around is actually not tacky, but subtle enough to even make it sleek.I also don't think that it's too thick, essentially.This is obviously not light."
"This hosts a 4070, an RTX 4070, and a pretty beefy 13th gen Intel processor as well, so it needs the thickness to basically add the cooling solution that cools this PC adequately.But still, I think it looks rather good, or at the very least, I wouldn't say that it looks terrible, which is not something you can say about a lot of gaming PCs out there."
"At the same time, this is going to cost like a fraction of what you would get a high-end Razer Blade 16 for.At the same time, there's some really nice touches here.You get Thunderbolt on the side right here, but the main port selection is at the back, which I always think has been the best idea ever."
"If you don't have a hinge, which claps all the way around and closes off access to this little portion of the backplate here, it's such a genius move to put them here, because it just means that it's so much easier and means that it's so much less hassle.So if you're sitting here working, I've always considered this to be a huge problem in terms of design, and you have your mouse here, and maybe you're resting your arm here, but all of these cables are dangling out, it creates such a bad experience for the end user."
"Putting them here is so much simpler and so much subtler.I love it.Inside, there's a couple of extra really cool things here as well.I don't like this."
"It says 16 with some glyphs, and I think it's tacky.But apart from that, nice keyboard, lovely big trackpad.Everything is very responsive and looks, I think, neat when you look at it.And the Bang & Olufsen speakers, it's probably like a lot of Bang & Olufsen speakers, but I bet you that they're fine."
"One problem that I have noticed is that I think for 2024, this chin is a little bit too big.And while not everyone can go three by two like a Microsoft Surface, I think they can go beyond what essentially I think amounts to what, 16 by 9?It doesn't look like 16 by 10 to me."
"But still, it's a good display.It's a bit dim at 300 nits, but it's 240 hertz with G-Sync.It's a quad HD IPS panel, so it's probably going to be responsive and fast and color accurate is my guess."
"Inside, as I said, we get the RTX 4070.We also get an i7-13700HX, which is like a semi-good CPU.It's not the latest gen, obviously, but still very cool.And you get a 512 gig NVMe M.2 SSD alongside 16 gigs of SODEM DDR5 RAM."
"That's probably going to take you most of the way there in terms of average frame rates in average titles with average settings.So as an all-rounder, that's really neat, I would say.So I'm going to fully test this, actually over the next couple of months, I'm going to be playing a bunch of PC games."
"That's the deal I made with Omen on this, and I'll tell you all about it in an upcoming review.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."