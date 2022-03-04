MiiEGO MiiBuds Active Go (Quick Look) - Sporty but Secure

These in-earbuds are designed for those with an active lifestyle, thanks to its silicon fitted ring and long battery life.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's very rare that we get to present a product from a manufacturer which is quite new and which is really trying to gain a foothold in an already crowded marketplace."
"But that is the case here with MeeGo or MeeAgo, depending on which way you want to swing it.I'm going to go with MeeGo.They are making a splash in sort of the headset in-ears scene.They're Danish, I believe."
"And based on this, which is called the MeeBuds Active Go, they really, really ought to win that foothold that they are craving, because they really do deserve it.These, the Active Go, are a product that I've been truly wowed by, just by the unboxing experience and, in this particular case, just reading the spec sheet, because it's not always that a spec sheet will wow you."
"What a product essentially has to do in order to do that is to include almost everything, to be a jack of all trades, but to avoid the master of none after the comma, but basically just do everything and be good at it.And in a world which is primarily dominated by a manufacturer like Shox, which makes products that are very similar to the MeeBuds Active Go, well, these have a lot of good stuff here."
"And I thought that this would be an excellent occasion to show you, because if you are buying in-ears specifically for training or running, as it were, I seriously suggest that you stop by the MeeBuds Active Go.And there's a couple of reasons for that."
"It starts with this case.Obviously, it's gigantic.This is like three times a pair of AirPods, but there is partially a good reason for that.One, these units themselves are quite large."
"Again, they're meant to have the little rubberized brace that goes around the inside of your ear so that it has a firm foothold and a firm grip, meaning that when you are actively moving, these won't jostle themselves out.And since these aren't bone conducting, they really need that firm seal in your inner ear to sound good and to, well, basically live up to their function."
"So having a firm fit is key.But there's another reason beyond these being big in and of themselves.This has a tremendous power pack inside.There is so many milliamp hours in this case that MeeGo is touting 100 hours of combined use between the charges on the units themselves and the charges offered by the case."
"That is tremendous.That is several times the 24-ish hours that you regularly get from in-ears shared between units and case, which also means that MeeGo can offer an additional functionality.Now, if you use either a USB Type-C on this end or a USB Type-A on this end, this works as a tiny power bank."
"Yeah, it's big for in-ears, for training in-ears, but it's obviously not going to be big enough to juice up your laptop or even your iPhone 16 Pro Max.But it will provide a small amount of juice, which means that if your phone is dead and you have these with you, you can power it up and use it for a while, which I think is great added utility to something which could use more utility in order to make the product stand out."
"Furthermore, they haven't skimped on wireless charging for this, which I think is very, very nice as well.And this coil seems to be quite large.It seems to span a lot of the bottom of the case because I could have a lot of freedom."
"I had a lot of freedom when I wanted to place this on a horizontal wireless charging pad and it would always activate, which I think is great.So, so far, so freaking good.There are some questionable decisions on the inside, though."
"One thing that I will note, and I've done this before, so this is not just for MeeGo, putting your freaking tacky tag lines inside your hardware is not a good idea.Ready Set MeeGo does not sound good, and I think it is borderline condescending for a purchaser of something that costs like $150."
"That shouldn't be there.You ought to remove this.It's fine to put the name on, but it's the same, I can't remember, I think Xiaomi put like something Ready Set Explore, some dumb stuff on the spine of their first Mimix foldable smartphone and like every reviewer hated that, and I hate this."
"So on a sequel, if there is one, these should be removed.The other thing, and I don't know if you've noticed yet, it says R on the left and L on the right.These are asynchronous."
"They are mounted in the disproportionate way that you would put them on, meaning that you would remove them from their case and then you would swap them around.Why have they done this?That's really hard to say, but maybe it's just due to the way that these mount, or I don't know, but obviously it's dumb, and if you want to fiddle with it, I would just suggest trying to reorganize this in an inevitable sequel."
"What you probably also have noticed is that there are tiny screens here giving you a firm read on the battery life on each of the units when you pick them up.It's so cool, and I know that it adds weight and it adds bulk, but when you have the bulk, it's so nice to have this."
"It's IPX7 certified, meaning that there is no certification for dust ingress.It's just splash proof.One could argue that you won't need anything else, but it's obviously not as good as something like Shox that has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, but these ratings aren't cheap, so I can understand where they're coming from, and it utilizes all of the latest technology."
"So this is Bluetooth 5.4.It utilizes high-end codecs such as AAC and SBC.It's great stuff, and they sound good.Final thing, instead of being bone conducting, these have regular tips, but these are not any tips."
"These are sort of foam, not silicon based, meaning that it's a fit that is much akin to what you would find on a Sony WF-XM5, 1000XM5.It's great.It contorts very well to your inner ear, and while it holds on to earwax a lot more, these are for you personally, so I don't think it matters all that much, but they do have a great fit, and the way that this sort of snuggles around your ear means that this fit right here is very firm and feels very nice over long stretches of time."
"I think they have done a really, like they've done a great job here for the first go around, and I really want them to stay at it.This will get a positive review from me.I can already tell you that, and look out for that review very soon."
"See you."