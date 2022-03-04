Scf-Fi Technology Made Real - Alef Flying Car IFA 2024 Interview

We chat with Konstantin Kisly, Engineering Director and Co-Founder at Alef, to discuss all things to do with the amazing flying car.
"Hi, we're still at IFA to learn more about the future of tech and yeah What could be more futuristic than a flying car? So Could you tell us more about well what we're seeing behind us here? Yeah. Hey folks. Thanks for interest. And yeah, so this this what you see this is a half size mock-up of the As we're thinking we are right and this is the real flying car some meaning like it drives and it flies and It has worked Vertical takeoff and landing. So this is like what you probably know from the Sci-fi sci-fi movies. Yeah, that's that's what it And you're still in a concept phase now. Are you how far along are you to producing like a real real car?You can use so it's like we learn R&D. We're about like 70% of finalizing up R&D Studying production current goal is everything like incline well, so it should be like end of 2025 and after that's going to mass production. Yes Wow, cool. And What about safety features? Can anybody use it's going to be for general consumers or more like special?Target audience So yeah, really nice question. So entering the market is you still will probably need the pilot license or It's like ultralight certification in some countries. You even don't need a pilot pilot license for the mass rollout For the consumer. So general idea yes, you basically any person can just sit press the button on the Google map and fly when you like, but whatever your Destination point of interest you don't you don't need to control it. It will just take off and take you anywhere right, so this is Eventual goal. So currently by regulation and it can do it right now, but currently under the regulations you need to be in control of the car Cool Self-lying. Yeah, it's coming awesome, and Where's your company based? So we are California based we are eight years in business already. Yeah Nice, so starting 2025. We might be able to fly your cars. Awesome We'll see maybe like you see us here. It's like in 2026 2025. Yeah in the another section not the future, but already products in the In the sales. Yeah, cool. Thank you much very much for the interview Really interesting product. Thank you"