GRTV News - WB Games Montréal is hiring a Senior Producer for an AAA title set in the DC Comics Universe

It seems that Warner Bros is by no means slowing its roll on making DC games.
WB Games Montreal and how it seems that it's going to be making some more AAA titles in the DC universe. Now if you're not aware, WB Games Montreal is the developer that was behind Gotham Knights and the original Arkham Origins I believe from 2013, but anyway they sort of were seen for a while as like Rocksteady's little cousin that got to make the odd bit of DC games here and there and a lot of people you know initially were like well Gotham Knights it wasn't as strong as say something like Arkham Knight and WB Games Montreal is often seen as I say sort of this inability to make something that's quite on Rocksteady's level, but after Suicide Squad killed the Justice League people were quite glad for Gotham Knights. In any case as we see here there's a new job posting for a senior producer talking about joining the game development team at WB Games Montreal. This will be overseeing all phases of a development project of a single concept through its release and basically it's going to be sort of looking in the DC universe as a whole. As mentioned WB Games is still going to make DC projects just because Suicide Squad bombed and Gotham Knights wasn't exactly what it wanted. It still sees a lot of potential in that. We also know that Monolith is still working on its Wonder Woman game. Whenever we'll hear about that I don't know, but in any case it's still clear that WB Games is not going to be, or Warner Bros just in general, is not going to be packing in any sort of suitcase because of a couple of stinkers in recent months and years. The DC IP is still really strong when it comes to gaming. I'd love another Injustice just throwing that out there into the universe, but yeah it doesn't really surprise me that WB Games Montreal is still being put on this sort of stuff because we're still seeing a lot of, like there's a Batman game coming out this month in VR. I can't even tell you actually if that's out already, but it's a Batman Arkham game that's a VR Arkham game, Arkham Shadows, and it's been reported in the past that Rock said he's working on another Batman game or another game in the DC universe. As I said we know Wonder Woman and now WB Games Montreal is working on another AAA title in the DC universe. What that will be kind of unknown, but we'll stick around and find out. I guess it could be some sort of Batman related topic because that's what WB Games Montreal has worked on before, or it could be another 4 player co-op type thing, maybe even some sort of Justice League game.
Let me know what you want to see from WB Games Montreal. Let me know what you think DC Games could do to sort of boost itself after the Suicide Squad disaster.