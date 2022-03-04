Touring the Samsung Booth (IFA 2024) - Interview with Product Manager Magnus Nilsson

We take a look at a variety of Samsung's upcoming products, all as part of a booth tour with product manager Magnus Nilsson, all during our time in Germany for IFA 2024.
"Hi everyone, we are at the huge Samsung hallway.Actually it's not even a stand, it's just an entire hallway here at IFA.And we're learning more about micro-LEDs."
"For starters, could you tell us a bit more about micro-LED at Samsung?Welcome home! We are standing in front of our micro-LED products.So we have been showing micro-LED for a number of years."
"And very often when you see micro-LED, consumers tend to think that they get impressed with big screens.Because the bigger seems to be the better one.But actually I'm more impressed when you get them smaller.Because if you want to have a high resolution on a smaller screen, you need a better pixel pitch."
"So that's actually a challenge to make them small and still keep a high resolution.So what we have here are four screen sizes that we do sell today.That's a 76-inch, 89-inch, 101-inch and 114-inch.Those are the screen sizes that we have."
"So those are available.What we also show here is more of a proof of technology.That's the transparent micro-LEDs.The benefit of a micro-LED is that you have the benefits from LCD technology."
"With LED lamps that are durable.They have a long lifespan.They are very bright.That's exactly what you want.But you also get the benefit from an OLED screen."
"Where you have individual pixels that you can control the light on a pixel level.But the benefit is that you don't have organic material.You don't have the deterioration.You don't have burn-ins."
"So it's a nice combination.Also in a micro-LED, you don't need any filters.So you're just watching the pixels as the lights come out of the pixels.So what we show here is more of a proof of concept."
"So how you could be using transparent micro-LEDs for professional purposes.So this is more of a fun thing.We have another part where we use it as you would use in point of sales or in a museum.And on the big screen over there, we show how you could use it."
"That's like an illustration of a zoo or something.And they put some displays up directly in the glass.Here we just want to summarize the benefits of buying a Samsung TV.One of the things that I'd like to highlight is that we use Samsung Knox Matrix."
"So a very secure technology to keep your data safe.Nowadays, we have so many devices that we connect in our houses.And we do trust them with our passwords.And we let them into our Wi-Fi at home."
"And we give them our credit card information and so forth.And you just have to be sure that the devices that you entrust with that information can hold on to it.And for that, we have our own Knox security.The same that we use in our mobile phones and in our computers."
"And we have that as a part of the Tizen Operative Systems so that you can feel assured that we trust your data to stay yours.The other thing I want to highlight is smart things.So a number of years ago, we decided that we can't have an app for every different Samsung product that we make.So we decided, let's have one app to combine all your, that is like the glue between all the Samsung products."
"And that is for us smart things.So if you start smart things and if you have a frame TV for instance, then that will show up in the smart things interface.And you will see all the setting possibilities for that TV in your app.If you don't have a frame TV, you simply don't see it."
"So you just add, you use the smart things as your vehicle to control your different Samsung devices.That's where I can, for instance, if I have my own art that I want to upload to my frame TV, I can do that through smart things.Smart things is also an open ecosystem.And we have a lot of different brands that are controlled, that can be controlled with the Samsung smart things space."
"For instance, if you have a doorbell or like a ring doorbell, it will, and someone is at your, on your door.It will show up as a pop-up in the top of your screen of the TV.So you can see who is there and you can directly decide if you want to go to the door or not.If your washing machine is done with the white cycle, then you can just pause your TV program."
"Because you get a pop-up in the screen and you can go and change to the color laundry.And so there's a lot of sense to have information collected in your TV.And that's part of all the connected Samsung TVs.And that's essentially all TVs."
"All TVs are connected these days.AI technology.So of course, I think everyone is talking about AI these days.And we mainly use AI to make life easier for you."
"So AI will analyze the content of what you are watching or listening to.And make appropriate settings in the TV to give that, to present that in the best way.It's also checking the environment around the TV.So if you have a noisy environment, the TV can compensate for that so that it makes the speech more legible."
"So you can better follow the dialogue, even if it's noisy in the room.In our best AI TVs, we can even improve the legibility of the speech over the noise in the content.So if it's a movie with a lot of action and noise going on in the content itself, we can help to make the speech more easy to listen to.To follow the dialogue."
"We talk about endless content.And what we mean is the fact that we have our own Tizen Operative System.And in that we have, of course, the Smart Hub where we have the apps from third-party content suppliers.And we also have our own Samsung TV Plus where you can watch a lot of content."
"In the Nordic market, we have roughly 100 channels.In Finland, a little bit less.Denmark, Norway, just a little bit more.And in Sweden, like 130-ish channels."
"So that's content that you get directly when you have a Samsung TV connected.And also, we have cloud gaming in the TV.So if you, for instance, have an Xbox account, you can just type in your credentials into the TV.You have the app and you enter your credentials into the app."
"Connect the game controller and you can play directly in the TV without the console.Design is, of course, always an element.I think we can agree that that's a subject that's up to each and every one to think what is beautiful.But I see that we tend to be slimmer than the typical other competitors in the same category."
"So we have a very big focus on making the TVs look aesthetically nice also from every angle.Sustainability is something we care about.We will try to use as much recycled plastic as we can in the product.We have our solar remote control in our TVs these days."
"You don't even have batteries, actually.It's capacitors that are being charged either with a USB-C port or kept alive with a solar cell.So you don't have to buy batteries anymore.You can just operate the TV with a remote."
"We also do a lot to make it possible for consumers who are hard of hearing or viewing deficiency to enjoy TVs just like the rest of us.So we have a number of features to make it easier to follow sign language.This ReLumino mode is a quite recent innovation where we can make the contours more visible.It's so hard to explain in words."
"I hope you can find somewhere where you can film that and show it.But really if you have a poor vision then you can get an idea of what's happening on the screen in a much better way.We are continuing our tour at Samsung at IFA.I genuinely thought these were real paintings when we approached here but apparently they're not."
"Could you tell me a bit more about them?Samsung The Frame is a concept that has developed over a long time.We are now on the 7th year of Samsung The Frame TVs and it's a very successful concept.The whole idea is that you have a TV when it's on and art when it's off."
"So instead of being a black boring screen in your living room whenever you are no longer watching TV you switch it off.This TV turns into a piece of art.In order to really make it a serious art quality we have teamed up with a number of good art galleries and art studios to get hold of superb content.If you subscribe to the Samsung Art Store you have access to more than 2,500 different pieces of art that are being curated according to the different museums and galleries that we work with."
"We also have local content from the Nordic side.Two of the latest additions is a number of art pieces from Mario Mecco in Finland.Just a few weeks ago we also added Karl Larsson from Sweden.It's fun to see local classic art being brought to the TV screen."
"Are these on the same price points as the other TV screens you're offering?I would say this is not an expensive TV.It sits in the middle of the TV ranges.It's a good quality TV without breaking your bank."
"But the concept is really the art function.Maybe you need to cut while I'm...You just let it run. You cut afterwards.I'll come back."
"When you buy the frame TV it comes with wall mount.Normally all TVs come with feet but you buy your own wall mount.But here, as this is almost meant to be put on a wall, it comes directly with a wall mount.The wall mount is made so that the TV comes very close to the wall."
"And we are combining this product with what we call the One Connect box.So you make all the connections outside of the TV.And you have a thin transparent cable that is five meters long.So you only have one cable running up to the TV."
"Which makes it more lifelike or looking really like a real painting.That's for the 43 inch and up.32 inch is a little bit different in the cable.But 43 inch and up use the same type of cables."
"And we have them in screen sizes from 43, 50 inch, 55 and all the way up to 85 inch screen size.What about energy consumption?How much power does it consume when it's on a...I can't give you a number because it depends on what image you have there."
"But it's substantially lower than when you're watching TV.Because the TV just has to emit enough light to make it look like a painting.It must not shine. You don't want it to shine.It should just be like the kind of light you would have reflected from a real painting."
"And we have also taken a lot of measures in order to reduce unnecessary power consumption.There are sensors in it which you can use in order to turn off the screen completely when you're not at home.Either you use a motion sensor that can sense if someone is moving in the room.Then it knows somebody is here."
"I'll keep the TV on.If no one has moved for a certain time you can set that yourself.Then it will just go to sleep mode.Or it can use a Bluetooth signal."
"So if your phone is no longer near the TV then the TV knows that you're out.So it can just sleep.Or if it's pitch dark in the room then it assumes that everyone is sleeping.So it can also shut down the TV."
"Those are settings you can choose yourself just to reduce the power.And if you know that you are going away for a week you can just push the power button for one second.And then it goes to normal standby.So then it's also black."
"But otherwise the power button on this TV is ART TV, ART TV, ART TV.So when you turn it off you actually turn it on.If you are yourself an artist you can of course upload your own content to it.So you just use your SmartThings app that I mentioned before."
"And you can just upload any content that you have onto the screen and use it like your own piece of art.Or you can do that through a USB connected to the TV.And so right now behind me there's one of the products you've launched today at IFA.So could you tell me more about it? What is it?Yes, we have our home projectors."
"So these are smart projectors.So they have the same interface as you would have in your TV with all the apps that you want to stream.Or you play a game with it.We call them the Premiere."
"So we have the Premiere 7 and the Premiere 9.The Premiere 7 is a single laser projector.And the Premiere 9 is a triple laser projector.And a triple laser means that you have one laser for red, one for blue, one for green."
"So you have super clean colors since it's laser.And then you get a fantastic color space when you have so clean colors to start with.And that's the Premiere 9.You can put it very close to the wall where you want to have the picture."
"And you can adjust the size by taking the projector a bit away from the screen, from the wall.And you can increase the size all the way up to 130 inch.So that's a big screen to play with.New this year is that they are brighter."
"We had a previous generation for four years already.And now these new ones are brighter.They have more sound output.We have Dolby Atmos support."
"And in the number one we have upwards firing speakers to give you a 3D effect directly from the soundbar itself.We also have a feature that we call Vision Booster, which uses a sensor to sense the environment in the room.And if the environment in the room is a bit brighter, the projector will adapt the contrast to give you a better experience also when it's a bit brighter in the room."
"Because of course if it's really sunny in your home, for example, that's the times when it becomes difficult.If it's really sunny in your room, maybe a projector is not your best choice.But if you have a dark room or if it's a little bit of light, it can clearly handle that.So we know that there is a trend for larger screens."
"So we have today already four models in our range with 98-inch screens.But if you want to go really big, a projector is of course a fantastic tool to do that.And since it's an all-inclusive device, you have your sound picture, smart hub and everything in there.Even the sound is good."
"If you want to move it around, you just take it under your arm and just make sure you have a power outlet and access to internet.Then you can show your screen just about anywhere.So if you want to sit down with friends and watch a football game, just take your projector with you and set it up and away you go.So these two are introduced now in September. We'll start selling them."
"But we also show our coming secret, and that's the 8K projector in the next room.That is in this case mounted in the ceiling, but you can of course put it on a table just like the others.It's just to show.In fact, you can also put the Premieres in the ceiling if you want to, up next to the wall."
"You just turn the picture.The 8K projector is using wireless connections.You connect everything to a little box, one connect box that you have in the same room as the projector.And then you only need a power to the projector, just to make the installation easier."
"So we talked about the Premier projectors that you use in a darker setting.But if you go to the opposite, if you go outside, you have a really bright setting.And in the summertime in Nordic, we want to save your every day and be outside as much as we can.And for that, we have a TV for outside use as well."
"We call it the Terrace.And the Terrace is an exceptionally bright TV.And we have had it in the lineup about as long as we had the previous generation of Premier.So now it's time to also renew the Terrace."
"It's being launched in the US, but we wait until the season starts in Europe.So it will be launched when we come to spring next year.Then we will launch this new Terrace model also here in Europe.The difference compared to the existing Terrace is that it's again brighter."
"We are going to Neo QLED technology.So it's a mini LED backlight.So it's better light control than we had in the previous ones.We also have even stronger IP certification."
"So it's protected from the environment in an even stronger way.So it's even more watertight.We went from IP55 to IP56.So it can withstand a higher pressure of water."
"So you can just rinse it off.What about portability?How do you take it with you?It's heavy.So I would not move it around."
"But you don't have to move it.It can withstand temperatures down to minus 30 degrees and up to plus 50 degrees.So Nordic weather should not be a problem.You just have to make sure you don't put it in direct sunlight."
"Because in direct sunlight with a dark screen when it's off it will be hotter than 50 degrees.So that's not good for the TV.But just a little bit of shade is fine.There was music coming out."
"Could you tell us what are we looking at?We are looking at the music frame.So this is our latest addition to our audio range.It is a speaker that looks like a painting."
"And the speaker is actually hidden behind this frame here.You have a sound guide that lets the sound out in this area around the picture.And you have a tweeter, a mid-range on each side.So it's a stereo speaker built into one casing."
"And there is also two bass drivers.So you have in total six drivers in this cabinet.If you look at the back of this it has two 5-inch woofers sitting here.So it's a surprisingly large amount of sound coming out of this relatively small cabinet."
"It comes with two pieces of art in the box.But this passepartout here, you can exchange this picture with whatever you want.So if you have your own picture you can just cut it out and put it in there.It is narrow enough to be able to use an A4 printer."
"So if you have an A4 color printer you can print out your own artwork.And then cut it to fit into the passepartout.It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.And since it has Wi-Fi you can also use it with Spotify Connect."
"Or if you have Airplay from an iPhone it works directly with the music frame.You can also assign this to be either a stereo speaker as it is.Or if you have two of them you can assign one to be right and one to be left channel.Or you can combine this with a TV."
"And if you combine it with a TV using our Q-Symphony technology.The TV will use this as a subwoofer.That might surprise you.What? Is this a subwoofer?If you compare the bass performance of this one with two 5-inch drivers with a TV."
"This will add a lot of bass to a TV signal.If you have a TV with a soundbar you can use this as your rear channel.Because it is stereo.You put it on the back and then you have your rear channels."
"In combination with the front channels from the soundbar and the TV.So it is really a versatile piece of equipment.Here we have our best OLED model for this year.This is the 2024 version of the S95D."
"Our top-end OLED model.What we want to show you here is especially the type of panel that we use.Which has a glare-free coating.One of the benefits with OLED is that you have exceptional blacks."
"So it looks really sexy to have a deep black in contrast to your colors.But if that black is also reflecting light.Reflecting yourself or a lamp or a window in the room.Then it kind of loses a bit of the effect."
"So in order to be able to use this TV also in a normally lit room.We have given it this glare-free coating.So you can enjoy the black levels without disturbing reflections.And what you see here behind me is last year's version which didn't have that."
"And you can see reflections from light or the window.And if you compare that to the 2024 version where we have this coating.It has the black levels but you don't have the reflections.So that's making it much more useful for the normal consumer."
"To enjoy a really good OLED TV.It's also really slim. We just saw that it's...What was it? How many millimeters?It's incredibly slim. It's just 11 millimeters."
"And I would say compare that with your normal mobile phone.And this one has built-in audio as well.So you have quite a number of speaker drivers to give you a good surround effect from the sound.And it's still very, very slim."
"We also use a One Connect box.So we don't have to have a lot of space-consuming connectors in the TV cabinet itself.You make your connections with your Xbox or PlayStation or things like that outside your TV.And then you only have one cable running from the One Connect box and up to the TV."
