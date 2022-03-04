Yard Work Made Easy (IFA 2024) - Yarbo Core Interview with Candicee Liu

We learn more about this all-in-one yard maintenance robot, which can triple as a lawn mower, snow blower, or leaf blower.
"Hey everyone, so we were passing by this really cool-looking robot on the floor here, which seems like something really suitable to the Nordics, because it apparently can blow snow, I think.So, yeah, please tell us more about what this is and what it can do."
"Yeah, thank you, Marco.So, we have like the world's first modular design YAR robot.So, it means we have the YARBO core that can be attached with different modules.For example, right now, what we are seeing here is the world's first robotic snowblower, and we can clear the snow in the winter."
"So, once we set everything up, YARBO can take care of the snow clearing itself.And also, you can chill at home, drink hot hokai, et cetera, and stay with your family, right?And in summer, we can also attach the YARBO core with the lawnmower here.And for the lawnmower, we can mow the lawn for up to six acres, around 25,000 square meters."
"That's pretty big.And also, in autumn, we can attach with the leaf blower module, and it can take care of the leaf blowing themselves.And because this is a robotic YAR robot, it means for the charging, we also got it.YARBO can charge themselves via the wireless docking station here."
"It looks kind of dangerous also, maybe.Does it have some safety mechanisms?Like if your cat or dog runs in front, will it automatically stop or something?Yeah, definitely."
"For the obstacle avoidance, we have 360-degree obstacle avoidance.So, we have the binocular camera in the front, in the back, and also we have each camera on each side.And also, we have the ultrasonic radar.So, it means if your pet stops by, YARBO will stop automatically and resort."
"And how does it process the waste?Does it put it all on one big pile?Where does it go?What it cleans?Yeah, so for YARBO, we can set up the area you want YARBO to take care of the work as a first."
"And in the future, we can also do the automating as well.Right now, we can use the application on your phone.I'll use the remote controller and set up the zones and also the no-go zones.So, YARBO will know where they want to go and to take care of the algorithm and have the most efficient way to do the yard work."
"I've never seen something like this, but is this a really unique product?Or are there other brands also like this?And if yes, what makes this stand out from the competition?Marco, I think you are very lucky because this is our first time at IFA."
"Yeah, here we go.And for YARBO, firstly, we are the world's first modular yard robot.So, I bet you've never seen a modular design yard robot in any other places.And this is the very first one in the consumer level."
"And because we have the modularity design, it means it's a very good long-term investment for you.So, it can help you to save money because you don't need to purchase any other yard tools.YARBO can take care of the work.And we have up to 20 kinds of application scenarios already."
"And the second thing is we start from the snowblower.So, this is the world's first robotic snowblower.And it can help you to save time and can save you whatever energy you need to use to take care of the yard work.And also save the space in the long term."
"And this is also eco-friendly because we have only one core and that can be attached with different things.And one battery, one motor.Is that unique enough?Yeah."
"Yeah, thanks for that."