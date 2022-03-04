A Pirate's Life (Gamescom) - Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Interview with Savage Level

We spoke with game director Johann Spielmann to learn more about the upcoming pirate RPG which uses the iconic Treasure Island as a source of inspiration.
"Now, Spielmann, tell me a little bit about this game.
"Now, Spielmann, tell me a little bit about this game.Why should people be excited about Flint and what you've developed here?Because it's a true pirate experience, and a new way of telling a story about Flint's Treasure Island spin-off."
"And tell me a little bit about the inspiration of Treasure Island.Why did you want to lean on this sort of iconic piece of literature and build a game around it?Because the funders of Savage Level, Aurelien Joss, were very, very fond of piracy all the time."
"I used to work on Black Sails 2, the tabletop RPG, so I love pirates too, and we really want to give a new experience to the player about the piracy, but something very historically credible."
"And you mentioned that a lot, actually, that this game is obviously pirates, and there's always going to be a little bit of historical inaccuracy because they're very mysterious people.But you've done a lot of work to make sure this game feels as real and as authentic as it can possibly be."
"So what was the sort of process that you took with doing that?Really, it was from the story parts of the 18th century, golden age of the piracy, and making it into a video game.So the world balance was not using magic, not using over-technology, and having something very easy to understand, but truly violent, like in this area."
"So we managed to put the feeling of the pirates into the gameplay, like you don't gain experience by killing people, but with earning gold like a true pirate, finding treasure, and obviously a map, a treasure map, and a good crew to your ship."
"And tell me about some of these other pirate mechanics that you've developed into the game.Things like having to share out your gold, having to actually care about the crew members that you have to stop them from, well, you know, turning on you a little bit."
"Tell me these other sort of pirate mechanics that you've put in place.By example, when you were pirates at this era, if you get injured, you earn gold.So the mechanic of the injury was really centric into the gameplay."
"So in every battle, as we are RPG and tactical on the game, on the tactical part of the game, you will lose your HP and get some injury.Those injuries are permanent, and you will be able to cure it or to heal it into the RPG part of the game."
"If you don't heal yourself, you will die, and you will need to change your crew member in the ship because you can't set sails if you have not enough people to go into the ship.So this is very centric into the game, like finding the gold, finding the crew, finding your weapons, and find the treasure."
"You mentioned a moment ago, you showed me a little bit about one of the cities that you can explore in-game, and you told me that you went out there with a team and you actually sort of properly researched it."
"What was that like?Yeah, it was really great to share with all the crew.So normally we wanted to be historically credible, so we went to Samalo, and we recreated the Samalo from the 18th century to let the player to explore this wonderful city, so pirates."
"And tell me a little bit about the art direction, because obviously there's this sort of realistic aim that you've gone through, but there's also a lot of comic art.What was the decision behind that?Yeah, Aurelien doesn't want the player to have to read too many tons of text all the time, and this is one of the main ways to express a story in most of the game."
"So we wanted to go through the comics.Comics is really the centric part of the game and the experience.We want you to have a new way of playing this game, and if you finish Flint, I want you to say, oh, I want to read again this fantastic story."
"And tell me as well then a little bit about the dice mechanic you have in the game, because obviously there's that sort of strategy turn-based combat, but you spice things up with this almost D&D-like element to it.Yeah, it's a true homage of every RPG part, like tabletop RPG, miniatures, or throwing the dice, and also cards battle games."
"If you want to play the game, you can go into the puzzle parts, but you can also use the random parts, like throwing the dice, that you will be able to control through your experience and the way you level up your characters."
"We really managed to combine every RPG part of the homage and the board game.And we'll get to in a minute about the release date and the platforms and all that, but for the time being, let's talk about when this game does come out, when Flint finally does arrive."
"What's something that you're really excited for players to experience for themselves?I really want the player to go into that story, and he wants to know why Flint is seeking the treasure.You're a pirate, you love the gold, but there is something deeper inside, and I want the player to discover what is the true meaning of being a pirate."
"Mystery, mystery, that's the key word there.So tell me then, finally, when can people be looking to play Flint, and what platforms will it be on?Flint will be on PC, Xbox, and PS5, and it will be launched really soon, I think in October, or something like that."
"Well, there you have it. For more on Flint, make sure to keep tuned to your local Game Rector region, otherwise we'll be back for more Gamescom stuff, so stay tuned for that as well.