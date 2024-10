El Yuste gives us an update on Bestiario at IndieDevDay 2024

We talked to the well-known streamer and co-creator of Bestiario about the progress made in the last year at Wiggin Industries on this RPG that combines inspiration from great JRPG exponents with the mythology and folklore of the Iberian Peninsula to open it up to the rest of the world, and the promise of seeing a demo in the near future.