AD
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Groups
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
Gamereactor
Videos
Altered Alma
HQ
What was the inspiration behind Altered Alma?
We asked developer 2Awesome Studio at IDD.
Published 2024-10-08 11:02
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
World of Warcraft: The War Within - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 30th of August 2024 at 13:23
Jon Watts’ Wolfs will be getting a sequel
on the 11th of August 2024 at 11:45
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will arrive in October
on the 11th of August 2024 at 08:35
Here are the PC specs for God of War: Ragnarök
on the 9th of August 2024 at 14:05
eFootball will drop numbered updates soon
on the 9th of August 2024 at 11:54
Zombies seems to be back on form in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
on the 9th of August 2024 at 10:23
Balatro has topped two million sold units
on the 8th of August 2024 at 14:06
Ready at Dawn is being shut down
on the 8th of August 2024 at 11:54
Warner Bros. is seemingly looking to shift its games division
on the 8th of August 2024 at 10:34
We’ll get our first taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies tomorrow
on the 7th of August 2024 at 16:55
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One
on the 7th of August 2024 at 15:03
Strikerz' EA Sports FC and eFootball competitor arrives next month
on the 7th of August 2024 at 13:42
More
Videos
Goat Simulator better and slicker than ever (Gamescom) - Interview with Coffee Stain's Joel Rydholm
on the 8th of October 2024 at 18:15
We catch up on all things Blasphemous with The Game Kitchen's head at the IndieDevDay
on the 8th of October 2024 at 17:11
Roguelike deckbuilding meets startegy battling (Gamescom) - As We Descend interview with Box Dragon's Kevin Chang
on the 8th of October 2024 at 16:20
See The World from a Whole New Perspective (IFA 2024) - DJI Interview with Olivier Mondon
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:37
HP Omen 16 (Quck Look) - A Stark Improvement
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:16
MiiEGO MiiBuds Active Go (Quick Look) - Sporty but Secure
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:12
Scf-Fi Technology Made Real - Alef Flying Car IFA 2024 Interview
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:10
An Epic Journey in a Microscopic World (Gamescom) - Empire of the Ants Interview with Tower Five
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:10
GRTV News - WB Games Montréal is hiring a Senior Producer for an AAA title set in the DC Comics Universe
on the 8th of October 2024 at 13:29
Touring the Samsung Booth (IFA 2024) - Interview with Product Manager Magnus Nilsson
on the 8th of October 2024 at 13:16
Yard Work Made Easy (IFA 2024) - Yarbo Core Interview with Candicee Liu
on the 8th of October 2024 at 13:10
A Pirate's Life (Gamescom) - Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Interview with Savage Level
on the 8th of October 2024 at 13:07
More
Movie Trailers
Heretic - Official Trailer 3
on the 8th of October 2024 at 22:43
Time Cut - Official Trailer
on the 4th of October 2024 at 10:00
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer
on the 4th of October 2024 at 08:19
Paddington in Peru - New Trailer
on the 3rd of October 2024 at 10:24
Better Man - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 3rd of October 2024 at 09:23
Companion - Teaser Trailer
on the 3rd of October 2024 at 01:36
Music by John Williams - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2024 at 09:49
Before - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2024 at 09:43
Juror #2 - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2024 at 08:59
Uprising - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2024 at 08:19
The Franchise - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of October 2024 at 08:13
Squid Game: Season 2 - You're Invited
on the 1st of October 2024 at 21:01
More
Trailers
To the Moon - Launch Trailer
on the 8th of October 2024 at 21:58
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare - PC Trailer
on the 8th of October 2024 at 14:16
Cleared Hot - Publishing Announcement Trailer
on the 8th of October 2024 at 11:47
Pathologic 3 - Announce Trailer
on the 8th of October 2024 at 09:06
Undisputed - Launch Trailer
on the 8th of October 2024 at 08:54
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero - Opening Movie
on the 8th of October 2024 at 01:21
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Global Launch Gameplay Trailer
on the 7th of October 2024 at 17:29
A New Dawn - Halo Studios
on the 7th of October 2024 at 01:24
Monster Hunter Wilds - A Beginner's Guide to Monster Hunter Wilds
on the 6th of October 2024 at 20:13
Windblown - Early Access Release Date Trailer
on the 4th of October 2024 at 10:52
The Sims 4: Life & Death Expansion Pack - Official Reveal Trailer
on the 4th of October 2024 at 08:49
War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Documentary
on the 3rd of October 2024 at 14:42
More
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
More