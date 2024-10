We race through the latest news about Disney Speedstorm and Asphalt Legends Unite with Gameloft at the IndieDevDay

Barcelona is not only the home of many indie devs, but also of quite a bunch international AA and AAA studios. Here we talk with Nicolle Fadanelli and Arnaud Benefice about Gameloft's ongoing racing games: the Tim Burton-flavoured Season 10 for Disney Speedstorm, and the "Temerario" success of the more recent Asphalt Legends Unite.