GRTV News - Alien: Isolation 2 is on its way

Creative Assembly is back at the helm of a long-awaited sequel.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have a really surprising one for you actually. Yesterday was, I believe, the 10th anniversary of Alien Isolation, arguably the greatest story game of all time. I say arguably, it's up there with some of the true historic titans, you know, your Resident Evil 2s, your Silent Hill 2s, those sort of games that really sort of, I wouldn't say revolutionised, but they did kind of revolutionise the horror genre. But Alien Isolation debuted back in 2014 and it arrived to a huge, massive fanfare. Everyone absolutely fell in love with it. Many have dubbed it sort of one of the most horror, terrifying games of all time, and it is. If you've ever played it, it's absolutely, well, frightening. And the reason why we're talking about it today is not because it's the 10th anniversary, or has been the 10th anniversary, Creative Assembly and SEGA have been celebrating that by, you know, sort of looking back on the game. But what they did as part of that celebration as well is they revealed what the future of Alien Isolation will include. And it's something that I think people have been clamouring about and been hoping to see for over a decade. So let's have a look. An Alien Isolation sequel is in development with Creative Assembly back at the helm. So to mark the 10th anniversary of Alien Isolation, developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA came together to reveal some news that fans have been eagerly awaiting for the past decade. A sequel to what is often regarded as one of the greatest horror games of all time is now in development, meaning in a few years' time, we'll all be returning to space to evade xenomorphs and scream where no one can hear us. As confirmed in a statement on X, which is what this should be, I'm guessing that they've since taken down the post, changed it and put it back up or something. That's why the thing's gone."
"I will fix that eventually. As confirmed in a statement on X, we're told by creative director Alan Hope, on the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distressed calls loud and clear. Today I'm delighted to confirm on behalf of the team that a sequel to Alien Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we are ready. It should be said that since this is early development and not full production, the sequel could be three plus years away. Although considering how good the original title was, we hope that the development team take all the time they need to build a follow-up that's just as haunting, frightening and exhilarating as the first. So yeah, Creative Assembly are working on an Alien Isolation sequel. We don't have anything else official to go on it just yet. We know that Al Hope is the creative director and we know that SEGA is obviously publishing it, but otherwise that's all we have to go on. Early development does signify to me that we're looking, generally speaking, for a triple A title, which is what Alien Isolation 2 or Alien Isolation unnamed sequel, whatever you want to call it, which is what that game will be. Usually when they hit full production, i.e. they've done all the planning and they're actually physically building the game, usually that takes a good two plus years until it's ready to go. I mean, they have to build the game and then they have to actually test it and do all the Q&A stuff and make sure there's no bugs and make sure there's limited bugs, etc."
"But as he specifically mentioned in the statement there, there's still an early development, which means I think we could be looking at a game that's three plus years away at the least.I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see Alien Isolation sequel until 2028.Potentially onwards, especially because this, you know, Alien Isolation is such an iconic and beloved horror game that Creative Assembly want to do it justice and make sure that the sequel lives up to the hype of the first one. So a lot to ride on this, but the good news is that if you liked Alien Isolation, there's going to be another one, there's going to be a follow-up, and no doubt we'll start hearing little tidbits of information about it going out in the future and onwards, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of JLTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that."
"Otherwise, yeah, hope you have a fabulous Tuesday and I'll see you all tomorrow. Take care, everyone."