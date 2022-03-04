Can't Wake Up (Gamescom) - The Smurfs: Dreams Interview with Ocellus Studio

We caught up with junior level designer Kayo Silva to learn more about the colourful 3D platformer that is set in the iconic world of The Smurfs.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. Today we're in the Microids booth still and you might be able to tell from the screen behind me you've just had a chance to play a bunch of Smurfs, Dreams. Now this is a really interesting platformer that you've developed here. Tell me a little bit about it, tell me a little bit about Smurfs, Dreams and what this game is and why people should be excited for it. Sure, so Smurfs, Dreams is a co-op and solo 3D platformer game where you play like a background Smurf so you need to restore the harmony of the village because Gargamel again tried to capture the Smurfs so they all fell asleep and you need to wake up them so we're gonna pass about around you're gonna play in different worlds for iconic worlds of iconic Smurfs and you're gonna you're gonna dive in their dreams so you need to save them. And when you're working with the Smurfs brand what's the sort of like what's the sort of etiquette with it how it when you want it when you come up with a game like Smurfs, Dreams how do you go forward with that what's the sort of you know the process of making a Smurfs game? Sure, so there are some Smurfs games that in the past for Game Boy and stuff like this and you try to bring some fresh air so that's why we bring the Dreams theme where we can really play with different ambiences atmosphere play with the artistic style so yeah it's like a really beloved franchise so we need to respect this but bring you some fresh air it was our process. Okay when you were when you were developing Smurfs, Dreams what were the sort of games you looked at for inspiration because to me it screams those sort of really really entertaining 3D platformers you know like the ones that we come to reference in the modern day like Mario Odyssey what was the sort of games that came to mind when you were coming up with the idea for Smurfs, Dreams?Yeah we sure look for Nintendo games so Mario like you said, Sackboy, Astro Bot it's a really really good reference for us for all the life that we bring in the levels with the NPCs and interactions so yeah that's surely Nintendo games and and the newer platformer games so yeah. And it feels to me like you've developed a game here that has that sort of it has that sort of design that's made for all ages right has that element that you as an older player you can get into it you can enjoy it but at the same time it feels like to me like it's designed and it will suit for your younger players as well so was that something you wanted to prioritize when you were making the game?Yeah yeah we prioritized like to bring the experience for the maximum range of players that you could so yeah we propose some very accessible challenges and yeah the objective was to bring the game to the maximum amount of players. And it's called Smurfs Dreams for a reason that's because we're going into some dreams so that means you can do some pretty kooky and weird things I got a look at there what looks like to me like a sort of a I would call like a confectionery level but what are the sort of levels you have planned? So we have like the level like you did like the platformer for the main story so we have longer levels like this we have the boss combats we have side side gameplay levels with where we change the controller so we have very very different and diverse levels in the game yeah. And when you're coming up with a game like Smurfs Dreams is there anything that in the Smurfs universe that you look to for inspiration or do you just go hog wild and just like let you let your own dreams run wild? Yeah sure we did some searching of actually what is the the dreams that people have so we bring some these searches in the game so we have pretty funny ideas in the in the game but all we wanted to do is to show the character of this iconic Smurfs like Smurfette, Vanity, Chef like you played to this dream so it was to translate their personality in those levels looking for some real inspirations sure for the foods like you could say you could see and yeah yeah. And tell me a little bit about Smurfs Village and how does that play into the experience? Yeah so the Smurfs Village is it's the hub of the game so at the beginning everyone is sleeping and you are you with Papa Smurf you are the only that will that can do something so along the gameplay we're gonna wake up wake up Smurfs and which is cool because they came back to they come back to the village so you can unlock some interaction some new activities and some surprises in the village. And we'll get to in a minute when Smurfs Village is going to be making its debut but before that when the game does eventually make its arrival what's something you're really excited for people to experience for themselves in it? Yeah yeah so like I said it's a game for everyone so we really aimed to do an experience that you can play in family and create some memorable souvenirs of the of this game so I think it's really are at least my dream that play could have fun and see the franchise that they love in the in this way in the way that you propose they to plan to play so yeah I think it's that. There's a final question when can people be looking to play Smurfs Dreams and on what platforms? Yeah so on holidays on 24th October it's available on the platforms but yeah they can play at this moment. Well there you go stay tuned for it Smurfs Dreams is almost here it's a couple of months out but yeah you definitely want to check this one out a lot of fun I'm looking forward to checking more of it out in the future but until then for more on Smurfs Dreams be sure to stay tuned to your local Game Reactor region. Take care everyone."