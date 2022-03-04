GRTV News - New report shows that gamers prefer single player experiences

Over live service behemoths.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's the final one of the week, we're on Friday, which means we're going out with not really a bang actually.There's not been a huge amount of news, or major news that broke late yesterday, but one thing we did get to see was a new report that went out, sort of looking at the tendencies of gamers and the way they like to enjoy games these days. There has been a bit of a trend as of late, the games industry goes through all these different fads, for a while it was the Battle Royale sort of thing, where everyone was making Battle Royales, and then it suddenly became this live service thing, which I guess is sort of a natural evolution from Battle Royale in many senses, but the point is that there's a lot of live service games and a lot of the new ones don't tend to do well, but they continue to be prioritised and made by the big publishers and the big developers, and you have to wonder why. Perhaps it's because gamers want them, perhaps it's because of that, perhaps there's a reason why they get prioritised, but this latest bit of information and data suggests otherwise, so let's have a look. 53% of gamers prefer single player games, live service games are not nearly as popular as almost all the major video game companies seem to think. So, despite the extreme success of great single player experiences like Elden Ring, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Black Myth Wukong and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, while live service ventures like Red Bull and Concord have struggled considerably, the giants of the gaming world continue to be focused on the live service concept, and that would be understandable if that was the absolute majority actually wanted to play. Now, the analysis company Media Research presents a survey that reveals that 53% of all gamers prefer to play single player, and then you have to remember that the rest are not online, but local co-op was also an option, respondents could choose more than one answer. For the respondents, it reached an average of around 20%. In a summary, Media writes, in live service, games suck up so much attention and engagement, there are still opportunities in the space, but breaking through is extremely challenging."
"So, with every new live service hit that does manage to carve a spot for itself, there is less space available for new entrants to cast their net. AAA developers on console and PC are contributing to chase the live service jackpot, but single player remains the favourite way to play for most, 53% of gamers. They also claim that the cost of developing single player titles has increased enormously, but live service can still be a bigger risk because the costs are even higher, and also ongoing after launch. Media concludes that it may be time to go back to more single player again. For many AAA publishers making new games, it might be time to course correct from the red live service ocean to the bluer single player one, or at least shift some more resources to solo experiences. Are you surprised by the results and what do you prefer to play by yourself if given the same options as the survey respondents? PvE, Local Co-op, Online PvP or Single Player?But, regardless of that, single player comes out on top at 53%, and that's really important because it's not just do people want single player games or live service games, there's multiple categories there, and single player eats up the majority of it. Now, the other things that were said there is that single player games are getting more costly and more expensive, and they are, they are, but at the same time, I think we also get into this sort of place in single player development where for some reason the games are getting even bigger and even larger, and then we're coming to the point where I think they can be a little bit overwhelming to get into. Not everyone wants to play an RPG that goes on for 60 hours, and I think that that's what the sort of big publishers and developers seem to forget, is that a single player game doesn't need to be a behemoth. You know, Astro Bot I think is a prime candidate, and so is Space Marine 2 actually, and granted that does have sort of like multiplayer and different game modes and whatnot, but I think they're good examples of what a single player game can be, right? A tighter experience that's sort of 15, 16 hours long. I think that's primary, one of the primary reasons why the survival horror genre has done so well and sort of managed to be a survivor amid the battle royale and the live service fans, because they've always offered that, you know, just an experience that's relatively easy to complete, or it's relatively affordable in a time sense to complete. So I think that that's what we need to do more with, or that's what needs to be happening more with single player games. Instead of spending hundreds of millions of pounds to develop a game that is 50, 60 hours long, let's spend a third of that and make a game that's a third as long. You know, that's the sort of thing that I would personally like to see going forward with the game sector. Less games that require my entire life, my entire free time to enjoy, and more games that are sort of tighter and that they can create one and then a few years later they can get another one out, a follow up, something like that. Basically where the games world was before it really sort of boomed, I would say in sort of like maybe the early 2010s, maybe mid 2010s, that sort of time period."
"But yeah, it's an interesting one nonetheless. It's always compelling to see the sort of player tendencies and the way that other people like to enjoy video games because it can feel isolating when you think you see all these people enjoying, especially with the influencer culture these days where everyone seems to be playing Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone and Valorant and all these other big major sort of multiplayer titles. You can feel quite isolated being a single player enjoyer where you think, am I the only one that really enjoys this stuff anymore? But clearly not, right? Clearly it's just a handful of gamers that enjoy those, should we say, more significant multiplayer options. And well, the majority do tend to enjoy just a sort of more down to earth, relaxing single player experience. Maybe not relaxing for the case of a From Software game, but you know what I mean? It's like something that's more, that requires less time and commitment to enjoy. But again, you know, let's know what you think about it. Maybe I'm the outlier here. Maybe I'm the outlier alongside the people in the survey, but let us know what you think about it below. Would you prefer more single player games? Would you prefer games that are shorter, longer? Tell us all about it in the comments. And otherwise, this is the last GRTV News of the week for me. So I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend. And yeah, I'll see you on the other side. Take care, everyone."