GRTV News - Larian Studios boss hints at when we'll see the developer's next game

We could be waiting for a while...
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about probably the most current famous developer in the video game world which is Larian Studios. Obviously there are some names that you probably recognise above them but I think that as of the last couple of years, particularly from 2023 onwards, I think Larian has become sort of a household name for what it did with Baldur's Gate 3 and how it really sort of set the precedent for what we should expect from a video game, especially in RPG as well. But the reason why we're talking about Larian today is because the CEO of the company, Sven Vinke, who recently spoke at a games event in America, he basically made a little funny jest, a little joke about what the future might hold for Larian. But while I do think that he's poking fun a little bit, I also don't think he's entirely incorrect."
"So let's take a look and go from there. So yes, Larian Studios' next title might not be released before 2029. The Larian boss wasn't entirely serious when he said it but did seem to imply that we might have to wait even longer. So we're not going to hide the fact that we're having a bit of a Baldur's Gate jitters even though we've played it several times since it's release just over a year ago. Larian Studios' roleplaying game was so terribly good and innovative that we really, really want more. We know they won't be making Baldur's Gate 4 next, of course, but we're obviously looking forward to their next project regardless."
"So apparently we'll have to wait for it a long time. Speaking at the SEA Game Awards 2024, when Larian boss Sven Vinke was on hand to accept the award, he said, we need to work hard on the next game so we can be back here in five years. In other words, 2029. So when IGN confronted him with the quote afterwards, he backpedalled a bit, although he seemed to imply that we might have to wait even longer for whatever they're working on next. I knew you'd pick up on that. It was just a joke. I don't know. We'll release it when it's ready."
"They're big games and it takes time, so don't hold us to a date. So in short, don't get your hopes up for the next title until PlayStation 6 and Xbox. We'll call it Xbox next. It could be Xbox Series Z or it could be Xbox 2 finally. Who knows? The naming convention of those consoles is just ridiculous. Perhaps they'll do an Xbox 720 finally. I don't know. Anyway, not the point. Until Xbox next is launched, chances are you'll be disappointed. I don't think that Sven Vinke is really off the mark there. Now it's worth mentioning that Baldur's Gate 3, yes, it only launched in 2023, but it was available as an early access title for a long while where they did that thing where they had like only a small portion of the game admittedly. But you could play parts of Baldur's Gate 3 well ahead of its launch and that was how they sort of tuned into the community and made it into such a ridiculously innovative and polished experience because they had all that feedback constantly coming in. So I wouldn't be surprised if they do something similar again in the future. As for when we'll see that though, who knows? They've said before that they're not doing a Baldur's Gate 4. So we're not going to be seeing that next. They've alluded to returning to past franchises, which is why some people are seemingly thinking that it might be another Divinity game. But who knows? Maybe they'll go for a completely fresh IP now that they've no doubt made a lot of money from Baldur's Gate over the years. So I think they've kind of got an opportunity to do something unique and a little bit different here. One thing's for certain though, especially with a company like Larian who we've come to know and expect quality from, I don't think we're going to see them release anything unless they're happy with it. So that's why I do think that 2029 is probably a fair sort of assessment for when we'll get the next full launch. I think that we could be looking at 2026, 2027 when we'll get sort of like an early access type thing. You know, a way to sort of get an early taste of the game, only an early portion of it and then obviously through the community development they'll expand it. But I don't think we'll see the next sort of like full 1.0 launch for a Larian game for a few years. Because again, like Bethesda, Larian do very, very big games and very, very big games take huge amounts of time to make. Especially considering they are like a full AAA developer these days as well. But again, nothing to go on yet, just sort of hints and little bits of jest and jokes from Larian's boss. So until we get anything official, that's all we've got to go on. But anyway, that's all the time that I really have anyway. So I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News. It'll be the final one of the week so make sure to tune in for that. And otherwise, yeah, hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next episode. Take care everyone."