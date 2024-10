Managing a vinyl record store with style - Patattie Games IndieDevDay Interview

Rocío Tomé and Murray Somerwolff were at hand in Barcelona to tell us all about their funky adventure & simulation game in which you deal with customers and their stories in a record store. When the interview gets as tactile as the game we also take a look at their physical vinyls and at the real arcade cabinet for Diggy Doggo: Daylight Dungeon.