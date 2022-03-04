MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition (Quick Look) - Marking 20 Years of Blizzard's MMORPG

This graphics card has been made in collaboration with MSI and Blizzard to celebrate 20 years of adventuring in Azeroth.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another quick look, this time taking a look at, well a celebration in fact, because this is, and I'm going to have to read from a piece of paper that I have written the name of the product on, just off camera and you'll see why in a second."
"This, in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, the expansive, fantastic, immortal MMORPG from Blizzard, MSI and Blizzard are collaborating on a very special version of one of their GPUs and they have named it the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition, or more specifically, a World of Warcraft Edition of one of MSI's RTX 4070 Super GPUs."
"Now, we won't be going over what the 4070 Super is, or even the 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim by MSI, because we have those write-ups elsewhere, but if you are very, very interested, it's essentially a 4070 Super, it has 12GB of DDR6X video RAM, which is great, it is made, as you probably know, with the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with stuff like DLSS3, access to the newest of NVIDIA pieces of software technology as well, to make sure that you get the best performance out of your GPU, and it is also a slim version of the card, that's basically in the name, I should say, which means that this should fit in more small builds, like SFF builds, if that's what you want, even though that it is a three-slot GPU, just remember that when you put together your next build."
"So, as you can see, the main thing, the main way in which MSI and Blizzard are celebrating the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft is through this design, and it is quite cool.It does obviously have the sort of the 20th anniversary graphics on each of these three fans here, on the shroud itself."
"It has these gold accents, which I think look quite neat as well.It's not a small collab, in the sense that there is a little obscure logo somewhere, it is quite striking, and I won't call it ugly, because I don't think that it is, I actually think that the dark blue and the gold accents worked really well with each other."
"But, when you purchase this massive box for this rather small GPU, shout out to the environment there, you get these, and these are essentially puzzle-style backplates with great artwork.Each of these, there is five full backplates and ten half-backplates available, and each represent an expansion or region of World of Warcraft."
"So Burning Crusade, Cataclysm, Warlords of Draenor, Battle for Azeroth, or Dragonflight.This is actually quite cool stuff, I would say.So let's take a look at, yeah, there's one half of them here for Battle of Azeroth.So you can slot these in on the card to create your own backplate, essentially."
"It could be just simply determined by what your favorite expansion is.So if that happened to be Warlords of Draenor, well, then that is very easy to determine, or something like Cataclysm.And they are, you can see that if you move them around, there are different ones basically around, and I think that is very cool."
"I think in general, customizability on the hardware level is not something we often do with PC components, GPUs, CPUs, RAM.We do it with RGB lighting, which takes us part of the way there.But in general, basically milling these out of blocks of metal and then offering them as part of the package is a level of hassle which I think proves some dedication on behalf of both Blizzard and MSI."
"And I think that is really cool for World of Warcraft fans in general.Now it's 900 euros, which is not nothing, but you will get a very special graphics card in the process.So for much more on this particular card, stay tuned to Game Ranter."
"Bye."