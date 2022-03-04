MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VFG (Quick Look) - Sharp and Stylish

This laptop is designed to be able to excel when tasked with both work and play.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is the MSI AI Studio A1 VFG.Yes, MSI can still not name their products properly even if their lives depended on it, but that doesn't mean that we should completely discredit it even if it has AI in the name."
"And we should address this AI thing right off the bat.It is the buzzword of the year and it's really stupid.What the AI is that there is some neural capabilities just automatically by using an Intel Ultra CPU, the Intel Ultra 9 185H, that's 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, 2 low-power cores and a neural network support module, which basically means that there is some on-the-fly adjustments being made to clock speeds and that kind of stuff."
"That was also the case before we found out that AI would create the illusion of stock.Yeah, basically, it's a gimmick more often than not and it's a gimmick here as well.I should say that MSI has created something called the AI Engine, which makes on-the-fly performance adjustments basically based on what it is that you're doing, which is awesome."
"Could it be called AI?Maybe not, but it is on-the-fly alterations and adjustments on stuff like cooling and again clock speeds and just how the laptop maintains itself in an efficient way.So that's not something that we should scoff at."
"It's only the naming conventions that kind of leaves a lot to be desired.But again, there's a really solid laptop here, I should say, and for a price which varies but could be around €2,000, that is actually quite okay.So as I said, the Intel Ultra 9 185H is combined to, in this particular version, a RTX 4060 but can go up to a 4070 with 8GB of VRAM, which is very nice."
"Inside, you get what is a really, really nice screen, which seems to be, I would say, the main point of the AI Studio A1 VFG.It is a 16x10, meaning a larger aspect ratio, very nice to see, OLED at 120Hz.That basically means that you get 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and the resolution is more cool than any of those things, 2.8K."
"That is really sweet, particularly if, for instance, just for gaming, you're able to crank that resolution, get the higher frame rates.It's really an all-in-one kind of thing.Whether or not it is actually able to do that with, in this particular build, we have an Intel Core Ultra 7 as well as an RTX 4060."
"What you'll be able to crank, that remains to be seen, but again, you can swing upwards of an Ultra 9 and an RTX 4070, which should create more possibilities in that particular regard.The chassis is made with a magnesium alloy, which is nice."
"That creates an overall thinness, not thickness, I would say, of 19mm and it weighs 1.7kg.That was like impossible a couple of years back to create something which maintains the stiffness that magnesium alloy chassis most often do and combines those really solid specifications with a low weight like this."
"Furthermore, there's some cool stuff here.These rubber, plastic, semi-rubber standoffs here mean that it is slightly lifted off the surface area, meaning that there's just better airflow throughout and it combines that with a vapor chamber cooler, which I think is really cool."
"Furthermore, there's a whole host of different IOs on the side.You get Thunderbolt, USB Type-C, obviously, alongside USB Type-A ports, HDMI, which is really nice.It has a barrel plug charger, which is very annoying."
"We should be at the point where MSI includes a high-wattage USB Type-C charger.Now, you can do that.There is power delivery through the USB Type-C ports, but still, MSI should be pro enough to just give us like a 180-200W brick in the box USB Type-C."
"It's Wi-Fi 7 ready.It has a dual-speaker sound system, so there really ought to be no major flaw here.If there is one, and I will point it out, I think this dark blue colorway is rather fetching, but I don't think MSI makes them pretty enough."
"I do think that some of these curved lines here, some of these flared way of implementing the perforation needed for the cooling, the font on this keyboard.I really think MSI ought to be better at creating tasteful industrial design by now.And while it's good to see a large trackpad, these flared speaker grilles here, again, this Spider-Man 3-esque font, they could do better there, for sure."
"But it's a cool laptop.We'll fully review it and get back to you soon.Bye.Thanks for watching.If you enjoyed this video, be sure to like and subscribe."
"I'll see you next time."