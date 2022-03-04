GRTV News - Inside Out 2 arrives on Disney+ with huge viewing numbers

Pixar's sequel continues to excel.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today I'm going to talk about something that I've talked about a lot actually this year but something that I think has been really quite surprising and that's the reason why it's generated a lot of conversation. Inside Out 2. Now the film has been absolutely remarkable at the box office. I think it's exceeded anyone's wildest expectations for it, or at least it did for me. But the theatrical period is over now, it's been over for a short while and we're now moving to this sort of post cinematic window where usually, usually movies would recoup even more of their production budgets in the form of like DVDs and Blu-ray but obviously now that we exist in this sort of digital world where physical media is less prevalent, instead we look at the streaming numbers and how well these these things do when they move on to streaming platforms. Inside Out 2, if you had any doubt that the film's success at cinemas would potentially not be recouped on streaming platforms, well let me just settle this right away. It's some massive numbers on Disney Plus too, so it seems that for whatever reason this Inside Out fever that everyone's currently experiencing in 2024, it's translated to Disney Plus. So let's take a look at it. Inside Out 2 fever continues with Pixar sequel arriving on Disney Plus to massive 30 million viewer debut. The animated flick crushed it at the box office and now has also just crushed it on the streaming platform too. So one of the biggest surprises in the entertainment space for the entirety of 2024 will undoubtedly be the success of Inside Out 2. While few would have doubted the film being a success, the fact that it has become Pixar's all-time most successful film, the biggest animated film of all time and even the eighth biggest film ever with nearly 1.7 billion dollars to its name, this is all left us lost for words with the heights that it's reached. Clearly these heights are not just limited to the box office and theatrical efforts too, as Now Variety has reported that in the first five days since Inside Out 2 arrived on Disney Plus, the Pixar sequel has debuted to a massive fanfare and viewer number clocking over 30.5 million. As a point of comparison, this is enough viewers for the film to be Disney Plus's biggest premiere, like not just movie premiere, like biggest premiere overall since Encanto arrived back in 2021, a record that has been held for around three years. So, have you seen Inside Out 2 and if so, did you watch it in cinemas or on Disney Plus?It's remarkable how well this film has done. Again, I never thought that Inside Out 2 would necessarily be... I never thought that it would struggle, right? I never thought that it'd be one of those films that came out and you go, oh I'd be surprised if this one recouped its production budget. You know, it's an animated Pixar film, you expect them to do well enough to just, you know, to just do what they need to do to, at the very least we say, do what they need to do to recoup any cost that they incurred for their production. But Inside Out 2 has been an absolute behemoth. It's generated nearly 1.7 billion dollars at the moment, it's about 1.69 billion, which is enough to be the eighth highest grossing film of all time. It won't get any higher than that because it needs to get another 200 million or something to catch up with, I think it's Spider-Man No Way Home in seventh. But the point is that it's been massively successful and it's, again, it's a surprising success because Inside Out has always been one of those things that you look at and go, oh it's a pretty interesting sort of idea. But it's not like an established favorite compared to the likes of Toy Story or even more modern franchises like Cars, right? Inside Out 2 is a very sort of new idea from Pixar and yet for some reason people flock to it. They really like this. So I would say the interesting thing here with Inside Out 2, when you consider the box office figures and you consider the streaming figures, which is now 30.5 million in five days, it's gonna continue to draw in viewers. It'll steadily decrease from this point on but it's gonna still draw in lots of viewers on Disney Plus, which means it's gonna be breaking in probably millions more, hundreds of millions more, probably for Disney's revenue because of people going to the streamer to watch it. I would assume that we're gonna see an Inside Out 3 relatively soon. Obviously Pixar has a lot on their plate right now. They've got a lot of things that are in the works, including another Toy Story film. But I would assume that continuing the Inside Out franchise is steadily becoming a priority for the animation studio because of the sheer success that this film has had. Now, you know, the first Inside Out came out, I think, in 2016. So it's been an eight-year wait between the first and the second film. I wouldn't be surprised if it's a five or a six-year wait until the third one now because, as we know with anything, if something makes a lot of money, people are gonna want more of it. So yeah, we'll have to wait and see what happens with it. The only thing we can say about Inside Out 2 is that, or the Inside Out franchise, is that in December, I believe, there is a spin-off TV series coming to Disney Plus called Dream Productions. So we'll have to see whether that manages to rake in positive numbers, should we say. I wouldn't expect it to be even marginally as successful as Inside Out 2, but we'll have to see whether people flock to that as well, whether it's the Inside Out franchise that generates all this attention, or whether people just really wanted some Pixar animated flick in the summer. But as we know more about that, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. Otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week. So thank you for watching. I'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."