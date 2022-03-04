Razer Freyja (Quick Look) - A Haptic World's First

This gaming cushion is the first in the world to utilise HD haptic technology in an effort to improve the way that you experience and enjoy your favourite games.
"CONTEXT Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If there's one thing that you have to give Razer is that they are never content to settle for a couple of different established product categories."
"More often than not, they're not. They are much more willing to both experiment, which we see at almost every year's CES, where they have some crazy project concept product that they show off and they see what basically sticks.And in not all cases, but in some, it does turn out to be full products.I mean, you don't really see SteelSeries collaborating with Fossil Group to make a Razer gamer style Wear OS watch."
"And you certainly don't see them make inlays for your existing gaming chair or like basically any piece of furniture where you have a sitting position, which delivers high quality haptic feedback, which is timed and synchronized with what you're experiencing in game.This is the Razer Freya and it is exactly that.If you've already seen that, you probably have noticed that Razer has been leaning into haptic feedback, high quality haptic feedback, which is delivered through a number of different products to create immersion, because immersion is a really difficult thing to achieve."
"And we have seen yet again over the course of the past 15 years that some products can, well, basically extend, improve that immersion that we are seeking.And it's a feeble thing. It's a fickle experience to achieve.You might notice this as well if you have kids or pets or if it's particularly noisy or you're not really in the zone, but you really want to be there."
"You want to be as open and as receptable as possible to what the game is trying to tell you, be that a really intense game of Battlefield with friends or you're playing Uncharted or something where the storytelling really is trying to draw you in.Well, in theory, the Razer Freya is meant to improve that by drawing you further in and pulling in your body physically to the game world."
"And that is haptics, essentially.We just spoke about the Razer Kraken V4 Pro, which has a whole lot of focus built in on HD haptic feedback through the cups of the headset.And combined with the Freya, which obviously will send haptic feedback through these pads to basically tell your body what it is that is instinctively happening in game."
"Well, then again, in theory, you really ought to have a more immersive gaming experience.Now, there are two ways that the Freya achieves this.One is through sensor HD haptics, which is essentially a way for game developers to code in wideband high-definition haptics through a direct game integration algorithm.That basically means that the developers need to take this into account and develop it directly."
"The Razer has, in the past, been able to secure pretty broad integration from developers.So I have no doubt that there will be major AAA titles, and probably a lot of them, that will support this in some form.But if they don't, there's also audio to haptic.Which basically means that the brain of Freya will read the audio signature of whatever game it is that you're playing, and it will convert that into haptic feedback through these pads."
"Is it as sharp? Well, it probably won't be, because it is an interpretation of sound rather than direct game developed integration.But it's really cool to have that to fall back on.Meaning that all games that you experience, once you own a Freya, will support it in one way or another.It's just a matter of whether or not the developers have taken the time to directly and proprietarily implement it."
"It is connectivity through a single wired connection with a quick release.So this is obviously for power.And you also have an integrated control panel, which I think is really cool.It is also Hypersense and Bluetooth supported, which is nice to see."
"And I think the cool thing is that this is not as heavy as I thought it would be.Obviously, there's some foam going on, and there is some stronger materials to make sure that it doesn't puncture immediately, or that it doesn't wear down.This is obviously something that you need to be sitting in for a long time, because you'll be sitting in your gaming chair or on your couch playing, whatever."
"So it's obviously meant to last and to resist wear and tear.But even so, this is something that you could pack for a trip.I mean, I don't have specific sort of a kilogram measure here, but this doesn't feel like a kilogram.This feels like a lot less."
"And it doesn't feel like, more importantly, that there is any technology in here apart from the fabric and the foam that is protecting it, like keeping it inside.So really cool stuff.And these quick release switches or bands here, rubberized as they are, should work on anything, which is also really nice.That means that if you buy a Freya, you can probably put it to work almost everywhere, a regular chair, a gaming chair, wherever it is that you might be sitting."
"So that, I think, really speaks volumes about how far this product idea, which started way back as Project Esther and now has turned into something much more tangible.That's really cool.And what we are looking forward to here at Game Actor is testing this out properly to see if it works as intended.And we will do that very soon."
"But for now, this has been your very first look at Freya from Razer.And yeah, looks impressive.See you on the next one."