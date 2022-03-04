Razer Kraken V4 Pro (Quick Look) - Full Immersion

This gaming headset is designed to offer unrivalled immersion by combining great audio with Razer Sensa HD Haptics, all with an RGB flair.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereact quick look.We've taken a look at Razer Kraken headsets over many years, I actually think, but there's one thing that we have often come back to is that it seems that the upgrade cycle has become very iterative, which means that it's very incremental progress that is made in between generations."
"That is not just a snide that you can point towards Razer with, it's mainly all across the consumer electronics space.But you can't really say the same about the Kraken V4 Pro, which was just announced at RazerCon this past weekend, if we managed magically to get this video up on time."
"No, there has been made some real progress here.And if you look between generations, then you might find this a meaningful time to properly upgrade if you like what Kraken already brings to the table.Because while this particular headset obviously looks and feels like a Kraken, although I should say with some stiffness added and some material changes that makes it ooze a little bit more character and sort of proper sort of luxury."
"It is this little filler down here that makes it a more meaningful upgrade, or at the very least means that the jump between generations is more significant.It is the OLED control hub.It is essentially, again, we've seen parts of this before, but it's always nice to, in the box at the very least, get more customization options and more ways to tactile, like basically make the experience of using your headset more tactile and more direct as a consumer."
"I find that it's often much nicer to have a little control module next to you to implement those finer details, those finer customization tweaks, instead of using buttons and scroll wheels that is located on your headset, which you might know by feel, but more often than not need to take off in order to implement properly, particularly when the audio cues that you've selected something comes through sound in your headset that you've just removed."
"So having a little OLED screen here and this fantastic, like Razer knows how to do like turning knobs now, and they certainly know how to make this one very, very impressive and satisfying to use on a day-to-day basis.This is all something that we're going to have to fully expand upon and look at more closely in granular detail in a full review, but like first glance, Razer has really done some cool stuff here with this OLED control hub, and that would be one of the main reasons why you would get it."
"Further, other than that, I mean, we're looking at a top-of-the-line Razer headset, which means their Triforce Biocellulose 40mm drivers, the wideband high-definition haptics.Razer is going to be all about haptics going forward, and some of the testing that we've been able to do in past generations of that haptic feedback, we have been able to find experiences where it really has mattered and has secured stronger immersion in the games that support it."
"And even in some instances where it's just straight sound to haptic feedback, it can be impressive as well.So it's not something that you should write off immediately, particularly with this progress and sort of improvements over the generations over the past couple of years."
"The point being, these Triforce drivers are probably going to be great.They've been great in almost all of the Razer headsets that we've reviewed previously.You also get this retractable, it's so nice that it's retractable and doesn't have that lift-on-off mute that you sometimes have to live next to and following the cup."
"It's much nicer to have it stored inside and for it to not be detachable, by the way, it's retractable.It's a new version of the HyperClear super wideband microphone, but HyperClear in general has provided amazing results in the past, so we have no reason to suspect that it won't do the same here."
"As you can see on this little box here, it's all major platforms, bar one.That's obviously Xbox, because you need their proprietary wireless protocol, which means that it's very difficult to get certifications and functionality for other platforms, so you basically have to make an Xbox headset and then one headset for all other platforms, which is Microsoft's problem in general, and it's something that we've really seen hamper the accessories market in general."
"But for all other platforms, that includes the Switch, Steam Deck, PC, PlayStation, that's really cool and it really secures broad functionality with the 2.4 gigahertz band, but it also supports Bluetooth audio, which is nice.For instance, if you maintain a Bluetooth connection with a phone, you can theoretically answer a call."
"It's really cool and it's something that luckily we're seeing broadly applied to other manufacturers, not just Razer.But again, this looks and feels different, I think, just holding it in my hands and wearing it very briefly, than previous Krakens."
"It feels like a proper, like really premium high-end headset, which rivals much more expensive alternatives on the market.I don't know the prices yet, but I would presume that they are priced within the regular sort of spacing that we normally see these kinds of headsets occupy."
"So if that's the case, well, then we're really looking forward to reviewing this one.Thank you so much for watching.See you soon.Bye."