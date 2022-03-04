GRTV News - PS5 Pro pre-orders have been lower than expected

The console is still widely available in some regions.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the PlayStation 5 Pro. Now, the reason why we're talking about it is because pre-orders have been open for a short while now, so we're starting to get an idea as to how in demand this mid-gen console refresh is. And while in some regions it has sold out and as you'd expect for a new major piece of hardware like this, it has flew off shelves, in some major regions there are still plenty available. Which begs the question is, is the demand actually there for these consoles or perhaps is there alternative reasons in play as to why the PS5 Pro hasn't necessarily sold out in the same way that the PS5 did."
"But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look. So yes, report. Fewer PS5 Pro pre-orders than expected. I'd say that's a bit of a tongue twister there, isn't it? PS5 Pro pre-orders.Say that one ten times in a row. Anyway, with plenty of consoles still available in the UK and the USA. So many of us expected the Pro model of Sony's machine to sell out very quickly but that doesn't seem to have been the case because despite seemingly strong initial demand, there are still plenty of consoles left available both in the US and in the UK according to Tom Warren. And this is, yeah, what Tom Warren said in the tweet here. The PS5 Pro still hasn't sold out in the US or UK. Looks like the $700 price point will mean this console will be readily available this holiday. So a slightly unusual situation for a brand new console that has been available to pre-order for almost three days and despite being described by Sony themselves as offering exceptional value, one can't help but wonder if the price tag has actually been a deterrent for some gamers after all. Reading on Reddit many complain that the machine cannot play physical media without an extra add-on while others clearly point out that the machine is mainly for the enthusiasts and that Sony most likely has more machines in stock than compared to the launch of the PlayStation 5. And yeah, just a few sort of snippets from Reddit comments. They say the damn thing can't play physical games without extra purchases, there was no need for the PS5 Pro, there are zero games that take full advantage of the existing console and it's a mid-gen console and no pandemic to mess up the supply chain. What do you think? Has the demand been lower than expected for the PlayStation 5 Pro or has Sony just made sure to prepare more consoles?Now what I will say is it's a bit of both really. I think that the $700 price tag, which is about £700 as well, I think that that is a deterrent for many because I don't think you're going to see the same demand as was the case with the PlayStation 5 and even, you know, the PS4 and the PS4 Pro and all those things. I do think that it also comes into the equation that yes, I don't think we've really seen this generation of consoles pushed to its limits yet. So to say that the, you know, the PS5 Pro is supposedly raising that ceiling, that performance ceiling, I don't think that people are looking at it as a necessity as was the case with the PS4 to the PS4 Pro."
"Where the PS4 Pro was like a significant upgrade on what the PS4 could do.So I think that that's part of it. On the other hand, I do think that you can look at it and go, yes, there probably are more of these consoles readily available. You know, after the whole situation that plagued the PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles at their debut in 2020, you can probably widely assume that Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, when the Switch 2 comes out, they're all going to prepare and set up and put, you know, fail-safes in place so that scalping is less prevalent. Now obviously you still can see scalping and we're seeing that with the 30th anniversary edition of the PS5 family of consoles and accessories where scalpers are already getting them and selling them for ridiculous prices as well by the way, not like just twice as much, but we're talking like 10 times as much as what they're valued at. So I think there are probably more of these consoles available so that the scalping is less prevalent. But at the same time, I do think that it's partly also the fact that the demand for these consoles is significantly lower. What I will say as well though in regards to the PlayStation 5 Pro, something that I've sort of thought about over the weeks ever since its announcement, on one hand, the fact that it doesn't come with a disc drive and the fact that it doesn't come with a stand and you have to buy both of those things is ridiculous. But as we go up to, if I just go back to the news piece really quick, this is the version Tom Warren is showing here. If I just bring up the tweet actually in the image. So this is the $700 version, but it is worth noting again that this is a storage of two terabytes. Now the reason why I point that out is because particularly these days with storage, it's incredibly expensive to offer SSD storage and the base PS5 came with one terabyte."
"This PS5 Pro console, this one particular that Tom Warren is showing is the two terabyte version, which granted I think they all come in two terabyte versions because the other variant that was available to select there is the one with all the additional accessories.So the point I'm trying to make is that yes, it's more expensive, significantly more expensive, and yes, it doesn't come with a stand and yes, it doesn't come with a disc drive. If you want those things, you have to purchase them separately. But if you look at this specifically as a PS5 digital compared to a PS5 Pro digital, with the base PS5 coming with one terabyte and this coming with two terabytes, you're probably looking at like a 200 pound swing there, right? So I do think that it's priced at a very high point, but at the same time, I can kind of understand where the extra price tag has come from considering that it has an entire, well it has twice as much internal solid state drive storage, which is a hugely expensive thing these days. You know, if you want to do it manually and upgrade it manually using, you know, like a WD Black SSD that you install into the console yourself, you can do it cheap. You could. But to do it through Sony's method, it's the same with buying a pre-built computer or building one yourself. Like if you build it yourself, it's going to be cheaper, but it's much easier and less stressful for people that are less technologically inclined to just buy a pre-built and then they can obviously scale with the price. So that's all I'll say in regards to that. I do think it's overpriced though. I think that it needs to be at least a hundred pound cheaper personally, but that's just me. But yeah, the key thing to take from it is basically that the PS5 pre-orders, they're not particularly major at the moment, you know, they're not flying off the shelves just yet. So if you have been interested in getting one of these consoles and you live in the UK or the US, you can probably still get one and probably will be able to on the lead up to the holidays."
"But yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back now though, tomorrow. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching. I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."