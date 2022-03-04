SmartBuyGlasses Follow-up (Quick Look) - Try Before You Buy

In this follow-up episode of Quick Look, we return to SmartBuyGlasses to talk about their Virtual Try-On tool that makes it easier to decide which glasses suit you before you buy.
"Hello everyone and welcome to a brief follow-up Quick Look video.You might remember that not too long ago, we showcased both a new pair of blue light glasses, blue light reduction glasses from Gunner, which was bought from a platform called Smart Buy Glasses."
"And while researching for those particular glasses, I discovered something.And at this point, that was not what we were talking about.They pitched us to review a pair of blue light glasses and we agreed.And while basically browsing and figuring out what kind of glasses would look good to show you guys here on camera, I noticed the virtual try-on tool, which is essentially a technology that Smart Buy Glasses have developed, which utilizes AR, which is essentially a way of gamification that we've seen other manufacturers and platforms utilize over the past couple of years in order to entice potential consumers."
"And I was so floored by the accuracy of this tool that we offered to just follow up briefly and show you guys what that looks like, because we also received a very expensive and entirely unnecessary pair of Scoochie sunglasses to basically use that with to see if the virtual try-on tool gave us the correct measurements and the correct idea of what those glasses would look like on my face."
"And as we transition into the footage that I've recorded with it now, you'll see that that is entirely accurate.Now, first and foremost, they sell more than 50,000 models altogether, not just blue light as we saw and blue light, whether or not you choose to believe the science backing up those claims that it basically works havoc with your circadian rhythm if you're browsing at night or when natural light seems to run low, or if it is retina damaging in the long run."
"I've chosen personally not to gamble with that stuff, and I use them sometimes when I feel like that eye fatigue is starting to set in.And we here at Game Rector, myself, and a lot of people are just starting to realize that we'll be looking at screens for more than eight hours a day for the majority of our adult lives, and it starts way back in childhood as well now."
"So I've chosen not to take any risks with it, so I use them.But the point is that you might buy glasses for a bunch of other purposes, and if you do, well, the virtual try-on tool actually uses pupillary distance in order to secure an accurate fit."
"So it is really granular in the way that it measures and recognizes the shape of your face and the distance between the various components of your face to make sure that it is accurate.And it can be used, this virtual try-on tool, for more than 15,000 of their models, which is quite a big percentage portion of the overall amount of models on that particular platform."
"So I would urge you to go to their website, Smart Buy Glasses, and check it out.And see you guys for more.Bye."