English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

SmartBuyGlasses Follow-up (Quick Look) - Try Before You Buy

In this follow-up episode of Quick Look, we return to SmartBuyGlasses to talk about their Virtual Try-On tool that makes it easier to decide which glasses suit you before you buy.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to a brief follow-up Quick Look video.
You might remember that not too long ago, we showcased both a new pair of blue light glasses, blue light reduction glasses from Gunner, which was bought from a platform called Smart Buy Glasses."

"And while researching for those particular glasses, I discovered something.
And at this point, that was not what we were talking about.
They pitched us to review a pair of blue light glasses and we agreed.
And while basically browsing and figuring out what kind of glasses would look good to show you guys here on camera, I noticed the virtual try-on tool, which is essentially a technology that Smart Buy Glasses have developed, which utilizes AR, which is essentially a way of gamification that we've seen other manufacturers and platforms utilize over the past couple of years in order to entice potential consumers."

"And I was so floored by the accuracy of this tool that we offered to just follow up briefly and show you guys what that looks like, because we also received a very expensive and entirely unnecessary pair of Scoochie sunglasses to basically use that with to see if the virtual try-on tool gave us the correct measurements and the correct idea of what those glasses would look like on my face."

"And as we transition into the footage that I've recorded with it now, you'll see that that is entirely accurate.
Now, first and foremost, they sell more than 50,000 models altogether, not just blue light as we saw and blue light, whether or not you choose to believe the science backing up those claims that it basically works havoc with your circadian rhythm if you're browsing at night or when natural light seems to run low, or if it is retina damaging in the long run."

"I've chosen personally not to gamble with that stuff, and I use them sometimes when I feel like that eye fatigue is starting to set in.
And we here at Game Rector, myself, and a lot of people are just starting to realize that we'll be looking at screens for more than eight hours a day for the majority of our adult lives, and it starts way back in childhood as well now."

"So I've chosen not to take any risks with it, so I use them.
But the point is that you might buy glasses for a bunch of other purposes, and if you do, well, the virtual try-on tool actually uses pupillary distance in order to secure an accurate fit."

"So it is really granular in the way that it measures and recognizes the shape of your face and the distance between the various components of your face to make sure that it is accurate.
And it can be used, this virtual try-on tool, for more than 15,000 of their models, which is quite a big percentage portion of the overall amount of models on that particular platform."

"So I would urge you to go to their website, Smart Buy Glasses, and check it out.
And see you guys for more.
Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Nosferatu - Official Trailer

Nosferatu - Official Trailer
A Minecraft Movie - Behind-the-Scenes Insight

A Minecraft Movie - Behind-the-Scenes Insight
Get Away - Official Trailer

Get Away - Official Trailer
Elevation - Official Teaser

Elevation - Official Teaser
Shrinking: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Shrinking: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Alien: Romulus - Digital Release Date Reveal

Alien: Romulus - Digital Release Date Reveal
Moana 2 - Official Trailer

Moana 2 - Official Trailer
John Wick: Ballerina - Official Trailer

John Wick: Ballerina - Official Trailer
The Last of Us Season 2 - The Last of Us Day Official Teaser

The Last of Us Season 2 - The Last of Us Day Official Teaser
Cross - Official Trailer

Cross - Official Trailer
Jönssonligan kommer tillbaka - trailer 2

Jönssonligan kommer tillbaka - trailer 2
Ronja the Robber's Daughter: Part 2

Ronja the Robber's Daughter: Part 2
More

Trailers

Assetto Corsa EVO - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Assetto Corsa EVO - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Launch Trailer

Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Launch Trailer
Football Manager 25 - Official Announcement Trailer

Football Manager 25 - Official Announcement Trailer
Nine Sols - Console Release Date Trailer

Nine Sols - Console Release Date Trailer
Cattle Country - Gameplay Trailer

Cattle Country - Gameplay Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - TGS Demo Playthrough

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - TGS Demo Playthrough
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - Gameplay Launch Trailer

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Warside - Trailer

Warside - Trailer
Lost In Random: The Eternal Die - Playtest Announce Trailer

Lost In Random: The Eternal Die - Playtest Announce Trailer
ITER - Reveal Remix Trailer

ITER - Reveal Remix Trailer
Shadows Of Doubt - 1.0 Release Trailer

Shadows Of Doubt - 1.0 Release Trailer
Tales of Seikyu - Closed Playtest Reveal

Tales of Seikyu - Closed Playtest Reveal
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More