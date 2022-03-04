GRTV News - Hideo Kojima will not be at the helm of the Death Stranding movie

The famed Japanese gaming icon is letting someone else helm the project.
"There was RazerCon, if you like your technological stuff, which we're not going to be talking about. But, it was also the weekend portion of Tokyo Game Show, wherein Hideo Kojima appeared and started talking about a few things in regards to the future of Kojima Productions.Now, before the weekend, we had a bit of news break that Hideo Kojima had signed with a talent agency. I think it was WME. Basically, Death Stranding and Kojima Productions is sort of exploring multimedia entertainment, which means more than just video games. One such thing is a Death Stranding movie that's coming out in the future, which means with Kojima signing with the talent agency, many were wondering, is he going to be the one directing it? No, and we'll talk about that exactly now."
"So yeah, Hideo Kojima will not direct the Death Stranding movie. He's content with overseeing the project to ensure the film's quality. So, when it was announced last year that A24 had entered into a collaboration with none other than Hideo Kojima himself, many of us had rejoiced. It simply couldn't get any better and felt like the perfect team to work on a film adaptation of Death Stranding. The big question mark, however, was whether Kojima himself would direct or not. His aspirations and influences from the film world have been clear since his earliest game projects. And in an interview, he now shares more about his plans. I only have ever thought of Death Stranding as a game. People tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game. The direction, the settings, the story. So I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies and I love movies. So I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy. Kojima went on to explain that he's willing to let others do the work and that he's content with overseeing the project to ensure the film's quality. I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it."
"I can't right now with three ongoing projects. I'll help by communicating with the director I really trust. Finally, he also mentioned that the script is largely finished and that it's not a direct adaptation of the game, but rather an entirely new story set within the same world. So several Death Stranding adaptation projects are currently underway, but there is a different story I've written that's intended for a movie."
"But I don't have the time to direct it, so I won't. Are you looking forward to the Death Stranding movie?So yeah, a few things of interest to take from there. A, multiple Death Stranding projects are in the works. Obviously one is Death Stranding 2, another one is the movie. When he says multiple, though, it kind of implies that there's more than two. So I wonder what else he has in the works here. The other thing is the movie is not a direct adaptation of the game. It's based in the Death Stranding world, but it's its own separate story. So perhaps don't expect Norman Reedus to be the protagonist of this one. Maybe he'll pop up."
"Maybe we'll have a cameo of Norman Reedus's character, but I wouldn't necessarily expect it to revolve around his name Sam. I can't remember his second name. Sam something.The other thing as well is that, yes, Kojima will not be directing it. He says he's got too many things ongoing. Specifically, he says he's got three ongoing projects in the works. Now that to me is Death Stranding 2. That is OD, which is a Microsoft or the Xbox horror game that he's working on. And then a third thing, which he probably has already announced this at some point. But to me, this is kind of like a big question mark. So lots of things to take from what Kojima is saying there. Kojima is one of the most well-known and iconic developers in the entire gaming world. And he's sort of like a bit of a superstar over in Japan. So, you know, very excited to see that Kojima is finally expanding beyond the game sector. We'll have to see what this can do work. You know, Death Stranding is a very unusual series. So whether this will be the perfect one to adapt into a multimedia format is unclear, but we'll find out soon in the future. Again, script is largely finished, which means it hasn't entered production yet. It's still in pre-production, which means you're probably not looking at a debut here until, if they can get going quickly, maybe 2026. Who knows? As we know more, though, we'll be sure to keep posting updates. So stay tuned to your local game region. Otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GLTV News of the Week. So thank you for watching. I'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."