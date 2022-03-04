TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 (Quick Look) - Dominate the Competition

This Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router is designed for those who are looking to overpower the competition with superior connection.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We have a new gaming rotor in and it seems like that once again it is taking some aesthetic inspiration from the Sith Order from Star Wars because it feels like it's a spaceship that Darth Vader would definitely be arriving in."
"It is called the TP-Link Archer and then it's either a GE-800 as is displayed many times over on the packaging or it's a BE-19000.One of those two.I'm obviously being facetious but I just think that it's weird to put this kind of labeling on your router because is this the name or is this the name right here?Be that as it may and bad packaging aside it is very impressive obviously and Wi-Fi 7 is probably so fast and works with so minimal latency and has so many back hauls and so many sort of dynamic speed ranging that it's way better than we actually need currently."
"But it is here and if you're very serious about both gaming but also just utilizing the general speed of the internet that you've ordered from your internet service provider well then this might be a pretty good solution for you.For one though I think it takes up probably too much space."
"It's very hard to tell how much of this is functional in the sense that these are probably antennae meaning that they need to be separate and they need to be putting themselves in a general direction in order to achieve better coverage.However this isn't a mesh network this is one router that has to basically cover the entire area that you needed to cover."
"So point is I'm sure that some of this is functional but I'm also sure that some of this is aesthetic.The other thing that you can see here is that having this oven like RGB lighting is also not functional it's very intentionally aesthetic and I do think that for the target customer it looks endearing and it looks very purpose-built for that particular customer."
"So in that particular regard kudos.Furthermore there are a lot of fans in here all of this middle portion here is basically exhaust meaning that there are routers out there that cover up well all of the internal components with plastics to make it feel prettier but if you have been in other homes and sort of felt routers I don't know if you do that but I have experienced it in the past they can get warm and there are SOCs in here there are components that basically needs exhausting that needs venting and if they don't do that they throttle so it's nice to have that built in I think."
"In terms of speeds again this is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router which does give you access all in general to some pretty incredible speeds so TP-Link is promising 19 gigabits per second in general that's across the different bands the three bands those 6 gigahertz 5 gigahertz and 2.4 gigahertz which can be utilized depending on what kind of units are asking for what kind of traffic leverage."
"Back here if you want hard ports next to your very fast and reliable internet we obviously have 2 gigabits well 10 gig ports very nice and 4 2.5 gigabits per second ports very very nice.The other thing that makes this a gaming router is obviously software TP-Link has something called game panel which gives you quick access to stuff like network status router performance optimized antenna layout guides all of that stuff and furthermore regardless of this is just one unit but it is actually easy mesh compatible meaning that you can buy extenders and stuff and have them natively tied to this in order to extend the range of your router."
"Now if that is all well and good but with as with a lot of these kind of Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E routers it's very much about finding a connection which is worthy to test a beast like this and see whether or not it gives you actual coverage it's very hard to sit here and sort of figure out theoretically whether or not it works as intended and whether or not it's up to snuff next to some of its main competitors from say Netgear."
"We'll be testing this out in full in the days and weeks to come so stay tuned for a full review which we hopefully will have done soon.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."