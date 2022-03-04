The Leo Legend - Red Bull Golden Letters 2024 Interview with Ayorichie
Ahead of the annual Tekken 8 tournament, we sat down with inaugural champion, Richie 'Ayorichie' Olusanya to learn about how he prepares for an event and how he's going about returning to the mountaintop this year.
Published 2024-09-27 16:13
Audio transcription
All right. Ayorichie, how are you doing? Doing good, man. Doing good. It's been an interesting day for me, I can't lie."
Yeah? What's been going on with your day? So, I had a BBC Radio interview this morning. Oh, cool, yeah. And, yeah, that was crazy in itself."
And then straight after, I'm not making this up, someone asked me if I'm a streamer and it was just crazy. Like, when we left the building, I literally just was walking down escalators and then out of nowhere, he's like, oh, are you Ayorichie the streamer? I was just like, what? Is this staged? Like, what? Bro, it was mad."
You're getting to that level, man. You're getting to the, you know, the recognising the streets now. You're going to have to start wearing the shades and the cushions and stuff like that."
Hiding in the shadows, man. Yeah, so, I mean, you've got the Red Bull Golden Letters coming up. Inaugural champ, how are you feeling about that? What are your sort of expectations going in? Have you got anything that you're sort of preparing mentally this time around? I think I'm just going in with the same mentality that I went in with the first one."
Just that, like, I play a character that's pretty niche and people don't know the character too well. You're Leo, yeah. Exactly, yeah."
So, I think I'm just going to try and surprise everyone again and just make it happen. So, you love Leo in the same way that, like, you know, I mean, I'm like a king main."
So, you know, kind of a bit scummy sometimes, but, you know, I kind of like it. But what, like, draws you to Leo? What's your sort of mentality there with that? The story of Leo, it's not particularly the design of the character that is what drew me in."
It's more I needed a character that was easier to play when I was learning Tekken. So, and I also liked the character's combos and damage and stuff like that."
So, that was the main thing that made me main the character. And then I found out later on that the character had, like, really cool execution-based stuff. And that's what made me, like, stick with the character."
Because once I learned that, you know, it's just been, I don't know, it's just been really fun to apply in tournaments and just have character expression, you know, like being able to do these challenging things at the highest level and stuff like that."
Do you like the fact as well that it sort of feels like you have the, not the, like, ownership of Leo, but you're sort of associated with him in that sense? Yeah, yeah, that in itself is crazy as well."
So, going sort of broader on sort of the Tekken that we've got now, we're sort of like six, seven, eight months into Tekken since Tekken 8's launch. What do you think about the era of Tekken right now? You know, the sort of how the FGC has sort of evolved with it? Obviously, when it first dropped, it was like an explosion."
Like, it was this massive game. Like, obviously, naturally, numbers went down a little bit and stuff like that. But I think there's been a lot of good things that have happened along the way, like the Esports World Cup and stuff like that."
So, that's really, and obviously the EVO and, you know, Heihachi trailer and, you know, there's been really big moments so far within these eight months. So, there's been some very good moments."
And, you know, I think naturally, you know, some newer players stopped playing and whatnot. But overall, it's been very good. With Heihachi's return, and you just touched on it, tempting maybe to swap from Leo at any point? Or do you sort of want to try him? I'll try him."
What's exciting about that? I'll definitely try him. I don't think I'll swap though. No. Because funnily enough, sorry, funnily enough, he's the character I started Tekken 7 with."
Yeah. Yeah, yeah. But he was too difficult. So, yeah, I had to, like, find another character. So, we'll see how he is when he drops."
Yeah. I was glad he was sort of gone from this one because, as I say, Tekken 7, I just couldn't get a handle on him. Yeah."
I found, like, Reina. I was playing loads of her, and then I was like, I kind of get it. Yeah. So, what do you think about, like, sorry, going back to the sort of Tekken's popularity, there was a poll that was about sort of 51% of something, the sales that come from Tekken come from, like, Europe or something like that."
I'll have to check my facts and figures on that. But it's really, really popular in Europe. It's massively popular in Europe. What do you think draws people to it in sort of the UK, but also, like, the continent as well? I feel like because of Tekken being, like, a Japanese game and very Japanese themed and stuff like that, I feel like we all grew up, like, on, like, learning about martial arts and things like that, especially movies and just karate in general."
So, I feel like a game like Tekken is just, like, what we was all watching as a kid, but now we actually get to play characters that are doing all of these things."
So, I feel like that is what really draws us in, to be honest. So, yeah, I think it's just that, to be honest, like, because, like, in the Western world, you know, Bruce Lee and all these iconic guys, they even have martial law who is like Bruce Lee, do you know what I mean? Being able to play these characters doing all of this is insane, to be fair."
And something as well that sort of I think Tekken makes itself stand out with is sort of, I started off as, like, a Mortal Kombat player a lot, and then I moved on to Tekken because I found that the 3D movement sort of adds that extra level of strategy."
Is that something that you think about a lot when you're playing? Sort of that extra level of movement to the sides as well as just forward, back, where am I positioned on the screen? Yeah, I think that's a big reason why I like Tekken more than any other fighting game, to be honest, because there's just so much depth."
Like, it's, like, never-ending with movement, sidestep, backdashing, backdashing techniques, you know, different ways of sidestepping in general. Like, you can just do a normal sidestep, sidewalk."
So, yeah, the 3D element of the game is definitely what probably gets a lot of people in as well. Yeah. Tekken, I think, as well, is, like, very known for its storytelling."
We've seen it especially, like, adopt sort of story modes in recent entries. Do you sort of pay, like, a lot of attention to the lore or as a pro player, do you stick more to sort of the competitive scene and just keep an eye out for, like, you know, what's Leo's deal in the latest patch and stuff? For the most part, I would say before Tekken 8 because the story modes weren't the greatest, like, Tekken 7 story mode."
But Tekken 6, I did enjoy, like, the scenario campaign. I did follow that a little bit. You know, that's a big part of my gaming journey, to be honest, Tekken 6."
Not comparatively, but just, like, getting into Tekken, like, properly. So, yeah, they've had their moments with the story. But, yeah, I wouldn't say I follow it too heavily."
Tekken 8 did a good story mode, though. I have to say, like, this recent story was pretty cool. And obviously, Leo being somewhat involved, you know, not greatly involved, but somewhat involved was pretty cool to see, as well."
So, yeah, I feel like I know as much as most people know, like, but I'm not someone that will be like, yo, listen, this happened in Tekken 2, Tekken 3, like, yeah."
You've got all the screenshots ready and stuff, yeah. Yes. Exactly, man. You talked a bit about your journey there. I'm just interested to get sort of more of a story of that, basically, of, like, how did you sort of decide, OK, you know, I'm going to take a step into the pro scene? Because you say with Tekken 6 there, but Tekken 7, I think, is where you sort of got, like, really made your name for yourself."
Yeah, yeah. So, obviously, Tekken 6 is a long time ago. Yeah. But the reason why I say it's so important is because, like, whenever I..."
Cos I didn't really always have, you know, internet was, you know, wouldn't be on and stuff like that sometimes, so I'd play the campaign, even, like, with my little sisters and stuff."
Yeah, yeah. Something like that, like, we just all knew about Tekken and enjoyed playing that campaign. Like, it was really sick."
So, yeah, that's what made me play it for an extended period of time because, you know, having no internet, you're quite limited in what you're playing. Yeah."
Cos I can't play online or whatever. And I didn't really play online Tekken back then. It was mostly the offline that I remember. And then, obviously, Tekken Tag 2 came out, and I kind of..."
I wouldn't say forgot about Tekken, but, like, I remember going to GAME, which is obviously, you know, a game store, and I was there with my mum, and I saw Tekken Tag 2."
I was just like, OK, what the heck? Like, new Tekken game. I have to get this. Like, what? And then I got that game."
I was obviously trying to get better. I didn't know nothing about frames or anything like that. And then, obviously, Tekken 7 comes out, and then they release Framedator and all of these extra tools for you to learn."
And that's the best... the biggest part about me improving because they gave us a tool that we could just go away and just try and figure out, do you know what I mean? And then, obviously, later, later on, when I realised that I'm very bad at Tekken and I ran into these pro players, that's when they, like, basically punched the knowledge into me and, like, told me that, you know, where I'm going wrong, all of that type of stuff."
So, yeah, it was a long journey, but we got there in the end. You got there. And then, obviously, you sort of, like, you broke out into the scene a few years ago now."
How have you sort of seen the scene change since then, and how have you had to adapt to that? It's been interesting because the time that I would say I broke out was, like, quite deep into Tekken 7's lifespan."
So, I would say, obviously, GoldenLetters did a big thing for Tekken because it was such a big-scale tournament and so many big streamers were, like, engaged and stuff."
Like, you know, Elias, he restreamed it and stuff like that. So, there was a time where, I guess, like, it got a bit more life. And then, obviously, towards the end of it, it was mostly just offline tournaments, you know, TWT, Tekken World Tour, that was the only thing to follow because all the game had content-wise was ranked."
Yeah, yeah. So, yeah, towards the end, it was a bit... Low-key, it was a bit tough because trying to stream the game, but it's, like, the same thing on repeat, was quite stressful."
Yeah, yeah, yeah. But then, obviously, you know, we had Tekken 8 come out and then we got a new sign of life, enjoyed streaming the game endless hours, story mode, everything."
And I think it's just now trying to not go back to that point at the end of Tekken 7 where people were just, you know, frustrated and just the same thing on loop."
So, we're just kind of hoping what's next at this point, I guess, in terms of content on the game. But we still have, you know, the offline tournament thing, which is still thriving, EWC, big tournament, big CL tournaments."
So, that's all we want as competitors, to be fair. So, you're going into there, as we talked about, the golden letters back again. Do you have any sort of characters that you think people aren't quite using correctly? Or who's sort of, have you got your eye on this tournament? Who I think is going to do well? Yeah."
Okay, so a player that is in my group, actually, that I've rated as long as I've seen him play Tekken, is Speedkicks. So, this is someone that puts in, like, the extra, extra hours that, like, I don't know, you know, Oz and Ashton, these guys will be doing as well."
But, like, yeah, this is someone, I don't know if he gets the respect or credit that he deserves, but he's, like, really insane at the game. So, he's someone I feel like if he does well in the group, he could go on and just potentially take the whole thing."
So, yeah, I would say Speedkicks. And sort of broadening out again, sort of with the UK fighting scene, how have you seen it sort of grow? What do you want to see from it? And do you think it can get to that level of, like, you know, the American or the Japanese fighting game scenes? I'd say it's kind of hard in the UK from what I've experienced because it's hard to get, like, a venue, like, everywhere."
Like, fair enough, in London, there's obviously the Gaming Sphere, which is a very good venue to play at, but it's hard for, like, me or someone who lives further up to travel down to London just to, like, play casually and just practice."
So, obviously, we only really get to do it at tournaments, which are, like, once a month, sometimes once every six weeks, sometimes. So, I would like to see, hopefully, like..."
I don't know if I want to say more support, but, like, just... We need a venue. We need a venue to practice. Like, that's the biggest thing."
Like, if we had that, we would definitely... It would help everyone. Like, everyone would just improve, and I feel like they would find more enjoyment out of the game as well because people like their offline experience a lot more than the online experience."
What do you think you can learn from, sort of, other fighting game players in, like... Or what have you learned from other fighting game players, like, internationally? So, like, a US fighting game player or a Japanese fighting game player and how they, sort of, think about the game."
So, I'd say from playing with, like, Asian Tekken players who are at the highest level, they've definitely taught me a lot about how I feel my character should be played in general."
But also, when you play against them, it kind of puts you in a weird position because you'll play a way that kind of works against them. Yeah."
But then I will play against someone in Europe now and try and play like that, and it will be confusing because they're not going to handle my options the same way that they do."
Yeah. So, it becomes very confusing. So, what I'm trying to do in this game in particular... Like, in Tekken 7, it might have been a bit different, but in this game in particular, I'm just trying to find a balance that kind of works against, like, everyone."
Yeah. And it's hard to do that. Like, obviously, there's adaptation and things that go into it. But, yeah, the biggest thing I learned is just that, like, you have to just believe in, like, every read that comes up, you just don't hesitate."
If it works, great. If it doesn't work, it's fine. But just go with, like, instinctively what you feel in that moment because Tekken 8, honestly, the round could be over in a blink of an eye."
Like, one wrong interaction or one hesitation, they press and, like, beat your timing and you've lost a round. So, you really do need to leave everything out there when you go out and compete, which is hard."
It's hard to do. It's hard to make that decision. Yeah, I always find myself hesitating way too easily. But Tekken 8 is just such a quick game."
As you say, it's, like... Yeah, it's so fast. Exactly. But, yeah, you stream, as you said, you know, getting recognised for it now, which is cool as hell."
Crazy. Yeah, but, you know, you stream Tekken, you're playing Tekken. What games do you play to, like, unwind from Tekken or are you quite happy to just keep playing Tekken? Games to unwind..."
It's pretty random, to be fair. I could find myself playing, you know, Trials, the bike game. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Like, I might play that sometimes."
I might play a bit of... Usually, when FIFA comes out, I'll play FIFA for a few months as well, just, like, on the side. Call of Duty as well, that's in the same kind of category."
Yeah, I'd say... Oh, and Pokemon a bit as well. Pokemon... I don't know if you've heard of PokeRogue. No, I've not, what's that? It's a Pokemon rogue game, browser game, that is just..."
If I put you on this game, I'm not going to lie, there's a big chance you might get hooked. Yeah, I'm going to leave my job because I'm going to be playing it all day. Bro, when this game came out, I was rinsing it like no tomorrow and it's just a browser game."
Like, you just type it in, email, password, boom, that's it. And it's like, the more you play it, like, the more Pokemon you'll have the next time you do a run and, like, it just gets better the more you play it."
So, it's pretty, it's really cool. I'm going to get hooked. You've already sold a lot. I'm serious. Be careful, man."
I'm going to have to be careful. I downloaded, I don't know if you play Pokemon Showdown, but that's another one that you can do, like, just... Pokemon Showdown."
I should have mentioned this. This, I should have mentioned. Because since 2014, I've literally Gen 6, 7, 8, I would say Gen 6 and 7, those games I was really, like, on the comparative, like..."
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Do you remember the Smogon tournaments and stuff? Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah. Exactly. Like, I was really just on it, like, me and a few of my friends."
So, that game I played in between, like, with Tekken as well, quite a lot. That's about all I've got for you, Rishi. I mean, I could talk Pokemon Showdown and Pokemon Rogue all day. I hear it, man."
I hear it. Thanks for having me on, though, man. Oh, thank you for joining. Good luck as well with the golden letters, man."
Nah, I appreciate it, man. I'm gonna try a thing, man. Oh, you'll do it, I'm sure. Back to Pokemon, man. I'm just minding, you know."
Hey, run it up, man. I'm telling you, run it up. I'm gonna, yeah, after that. I think I've got another interview after this, and then I'm gonna be checking it out, so, you know."
Nah, check it out, check it out. Because you start off, basically, the way you start off is, like, every gen, you have the first three starters. Yeah."
Every Pokemon you capture after. And you have, like, a system where it's, like, if a Pokemon is good, they will cost a lot more. So, like, if, like, Zygarde is, like, seven, you can use Zygarde, and then the next two Pokemon or three Pokemon will be very bad."
Like, they'll be, like, one. They'll cost one value or something like that. It's interesting, but you'll get it once you get in. Yeah, yeah, yeah."
All right, then, man."