Razer Kraken V4 (Quick Look) - Immersion Unleashed

This latest iteration of the Kraken headset series features broader and more versatile Chroma RGB, as well as more connectivity options, an improved microphone, and enhanced audio drivers.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.While Razer makes a lot of different audio products, one could very much argue that the Kraken, this headset here, is very much sort of the main guy, the main product in that particular portfolio and it has gone through a bit of a redesign here with the V4 and is now I think more mature, more grown up and perhaps even better than it was before."
"It's 200 Euros still which really isn't a lot and we just reviewed the Odyssey Maxwell not too long ago which is I think close to double that if not more.So let's see what you get when you buy a 200 Euro headset from Razer.Well first and foremost you find somewhat the same 40mm titanium Triforce coated drivers which we've tested in other Razer headsets before and which work very very well."
"There's also a focus on physical buttons along the side of the cup here which is great alongside a retractable microphone which is my favorite kind of microphone.Again it really much depends whether or not there is obvious compromises to the microphone quality due to the space constraints of having it fit inside the cup but if you ask me it's so lovely to know that it's always there, retractable sitting inside the cup so you neither have to have it flipped up where it can snap off or where it just looks goofy and having it immediately deployable because I for one have experienced my fair share of having like jack based microphones which Razer has employed before and then just losing them basically."
"Like unplugging them because you don't trust the built in mute system so you plug out the microphone leave it somewhere and then when you actually have to use it you can't find it.That's not going to happen here."
"That is great.You get a new fabric surface which is great and memory foam cushions which is also great.Maybe the Razer fan will notice that even the form factor has changed ever so slightly so it has reduced width meaning that it's tighter now and the thickness of the ear cups have also been reduced ever so slightly."
"I think it looks great.It has hyperspeed 2.4 which utilizes this little USB type C dongle.Great to see USB type C dongles now and it also has USB wired and Bluetooth if you want and there's also some RGB."
"It has THX spatial audio as will be revealed here from this little logo right here but it both has haptic feedback which means that it basically pressurizes and vibrates depending on what happens in game but there's also RGB here.Can't quite remember how many zones but some and that's good and then obviously through Synapse there's loads of EQ options."
"It has 30-32 kHz sampling rate which is awesome so it really ticks a bunch of the boxes and I don't think it's that expensive so we'll put this through its paces and we'll tell you more about it in an upcoming review.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one!"