Exploring and Surviving (Gamescom) - Exographer & Anoxia Station Interview with Abylight Studios

We spoke with the the head of marketing at Abylight Studios, David Martinez, to learn more about and discuss two upcoming titles that the publisher is representing: Exographer and Anoxia Station.
"Alright friends, we are at Gamescom. I'm standing here by David from Abylight, but now we're not talking about the games you guys make, but the games you guys publish as a publisher.There are two games, which are sci-fi games, both of them. They're pretty different in the premise and in the gameplay, and even when they are releasing."
"So thanks again for joining us. Let's talk about Exographer first, and then we will talk about Anoxia.What is Exographer about?I'm surprised you know so much about our games. Yeah, Exographer is a game developed by a very small team called Saiffan Games, and this team is created by Rafael Granier de Cazaneg.What makes him interesting is that he's not a game maker, but a science fiction author, and also a true physicist and a certain collaborator."
"So what he wanted to do is a game based on science, but that plays like a regular game.So what's Exographer? Exographer is a 2D exploration adventure full of puzzles with some Metroidvania style, but no combat in it.The great thing about this is everything in the game, and I mean characters, I mean locations, I mean powers and dangers, are based on science."
"So it's not the classic magnetic boots, but glue-on boots that stick to quarks and things like that.You will be discovering particles, unusual characters, but the game is not telling you this is science until you discover it.And you said no combat, based on science. What about the timeline? Is it future science? Is it something that we can relate to?Is this based on something that has been discovered or proven very recently?Yeah, the thing is you are attending a distress call from an alien planet."
"Once you reach there, you are playing as Ini, the Exographer, and you start discovering there was an alien race, the Natitas, who made some scientific discoveries.These discoveries are related to actual discoveries, but the timeline is different.So year zero in Exographer planet is the year we discovered the Higgs boson here on Earth.But yeah, there's a lot of lore. In some ways, it reminds of Metroid games."
"So you can explore and get more information on the planet, the characters, the powers, and the absurd matters, which represent the dangers in this game.And you will be discovering that through documents and conversations and everything.When can we get to be the Exographer?Very soon, September 26th. The game is going to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC via Steam."
"So you can play now the demo on PC, but yeah, the game is coming out right now.But then Anoxia will release later. What is it about? What is the main difference compared to this sort of Metroidvania exploration puzzle adventure?This is more of a creepy game.Yeah, Anoxia Station is a dark game. It is science fiction, but this time it's inspired by movies such as Alien or Dune."
"This is a game made by a solo dev, Jakob Butuso, and it's coming out in 2025.The game is about strategy with a bit of survival and lots of horror.In dystopian 1988, the world is almost destroyed by a super volcano.And there are delegations from Russia, from the United States, from Japan, working underground to find salvation for humanity."
"Then underground, you will have to build a station and get fuel and fight hideous creatures, which are like huge insects.So it's more strategic. It's more like a strategy game, which kind of aligns with your label with Abelite.And also it has some sort of procedural thoughts to it, if I'm correct?Yeah, you are. It is a strategy, but each time you play the game, you will find resources and enemies are different and are in different places."
"So every level plays like a puzzle.Looking forward to learning more about Anoxia, perhaps towards the end of the year or next year.So thank you so much for your time once again.These are two other games Abelite is going to publish soon."
"So thanks for watching and enjoy the show.Thank you again. Enjoy yourself.Thank you."