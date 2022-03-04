GRTV News - HBO shares first look at The Last of Us: Season 2

The acclaimed series returns next year.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News of the Week. It's the final one of the week and we're going to be talking a little bit about today, the Last of Us TV series.Now, the reason we're talking about it is because yesterday we got a first trailer for the second season.Now, anyone that's played The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 will be familiar with the fact that the first season basically covered the events of The Last of Us and the second season that's coming up is going to cover part, because The Last of Us Part 2 is a big game, but yeah, part of The Last of Us Part 2."
"And, well, anyone that's played that sequel will know that it has a very surprising start, should we say.And in this snippet of this trailer, we don't quite get to see some of these really heartbreaking moments, but what we do get to see is a very emotional setup for an exciting return to form.So, let's dive on in and take a look.Check out this sneak peek from The Last of Us Season 2. Joel and Ellie is confirmed to return next year for new adventures."
"So, many of us are eagerly awaiting the continuation of The Last of Us after the final episode was released last March.Season 2 will be largely based on The Last of Us Part 2, but as with Season 1, creative liberties will be taken, so don't assume you already know everything.Now, via the show's official Instagram account, we're getting a real taste of what's to come when The Last of Us returns on Macs next year."
"And there are several scenes that are sure to give fans chills of pleasure. Check it out below.I'm not going to actually show the full trailer here, but you can see there are moments that you can recognise from the game itself.That's Abby, by the way. That's Caitlin Devers-Abby, the first look at that character.There's another character that I want to quickly show."
"Fireflies.Here we go, there's the other one as well.Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, the character that he actually portrayed in the game as well.So, exciting."
"Now, what we don't have is an official release date for The Last of Us Season 2 just yet.We know it's coming in 2025.There's been various reports from HBO in regards to financial reports and comments from CEOs and whatnot.But this show will be returning in the first half of 2025, in early 2025 to be exact."
"So we can probably look forward to a release in February, March time, I would assume.Potentially, we'll get the official release date dropping later this year.If I had to guess, because it's obviously a very video game-geared series, we might expect to see something about The Last of Us Season 2 at the Game Awards.But you never know, you never know, we'll have to stay tuned for that."
"But regardless, we're in store here for a really, again, heartbreaking show, a really emotional season.The Last of Us Part 2 is a very heavy game in regards to the story that it likes to tell.So, again, we won't be seeing the entirety of it.If I had to guess, Season 2 is going to predominantly focus on Ellie's journey towards Seattle."
"And then the Seattle part, and the constant conflicts that she has with Abby there, I would assume they're going to be told in the next season.Maybe like Season 3 or something like that, because The Last of Us Part 2 is a much bigger game.Lots of additional story, lots of additional character arcs to follow.Don't expect to see the events from start to finish in this coming season, because it just won't be there."
"But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.I think this has actually come rather quickly.Yes, it ended back in March 2023, so it's been nearly 18 months already since The Last of Us Season 1 ended, the trailer for this one.But I think it feels like it's come quite quickly because of the fact that we have so much Last of Us content out there."
"Since The Last of Us Season 1 ended, we've had the remake of The Last of Us Part 1 come just before Season 1 ended.It might have been that the case, but it was around that time.We've had The Last of Us Part 2 remastered, we've had all this other stuff, and it just feels like we're getting some...The Last of Us rammed down our throats, really."
"So that's why I don't think it feels like we've had to wait too long for this season, in my personal opinion.Maybe you think differently yourself, but to me it feels like it hasn't been too long since this season has arrived.And I don't feel that sort of desire to see this tomorrow.I'm happy to wait until early 2025 to watch it, but let us know what you think about it."
"Are we getting too much Last of Us content? Are we not getting enough?Tell us all about it in the comments below.Either way, this is our last GOTV News of the week.I'll be back now on Monday, so I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."
"Take care, everyone.Bye."