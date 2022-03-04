ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme (Quick Look) - The Most Expensive Keyboard We've Ever Tested?

This incredibly premium accessory takes the title as the priciest keyboard we've ever featured on Quick Look but how does that stack up to performance and usability?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I'm not going to beat around the bush.This is the most expensive keyboard we've ever featured on the show."
"This is the ASUS ROG ASSOFT EXTREME and it seems to retail for approximately €590, meaning that it's at the very least going to be double what you can buy a Keychron keyboard for and it might also be three times as much.It is as much as a lot of mid-range smartphones and you can get a decent monitor as well for €590."
"So, you might be thinking, what justifies that massive cost?Well, there's a couple of things where ASUS just basically walks the tightrope as long as they can, offering you the biggest and boldest specs that is ever possible.When we got the package, we thought it was unbelievably heavy and it's because it is weighted so it's a purposeful, intentional decision and if you don't like the design like I don't, I completely understand that."
"But there has to be a level of respect made or created for fit and finish like this.I mean, this is absolutely fantastic.As you can probably tell right here, it's a custom 75% mechanical keyboard.Inside below these double PPT shot keycaps, you'll find ROG's own NX switches, which is very nice, but you can also get that on far cheaper keyboards, mind you."
"Inside, obviously, this is made in an aluminium alloy chassis with a carbon top plate.You can basically tell that it is carbon fibre right here, you can feel the weave and that makes it very heavy all in one.It has a battery in here, which is enough for 1600 hours of battery life with the 2.4GHz dongle, which is still a USB Type-A affair, which is dumb and it's way too thick."
"But point being, this battery is massive.So if it's 1600 hours in 2.4GHz, imagine what it'll be like on Bluetooth.If you choose to cable it, which you can using a USB Type-C cable right there, it can get up to 8000Hz polling rate, which is just incredible."
"It is so robust and thick that even the wrist rest that you get with it has a carbon plate at the bottom, meaning that this is heavy all on its own.And once it attaches, this becomes like a machine.Does it feel like €590?That's so hard for me to tell."
"There are cool things here.This little three-step knob here can be used to do all sorts of things and it controls this little OLED panel here, which is also a touchscreen by the way.It's very small, but it's a touchscreen."
"That's weird.There is a double gasket design, which we've also touched upon in Keychron keyboards before, meaning that the entire plate will elevate and lower and basically adjust itself to when pressure is added through you typing, which basically means that this makes very little noise even with clicky keys like this, which is great."
"You also get detachable magnetic feet.There's a few of these in the box.This is one set.These seem like they're completely stainless, wiped-down mechanical feet and they're magnetic, meaning that you can drop them and it will basically just catch on to these little grooves that are made for it right there."
"It really is incredible, I would say.So fantastic battery life, a heft which is...You can only go to Keychron basically, other than that, other than this one essentially.The magnetic feet, the little OLED touchscreen panel."
"There are things here, which Asus obviously went to great lengths to ensure would make you feel special when you use that keyboard.That's what you're paying for.Whether or not it's worth it, we're going to have to find out in our full review coming soon."
"Thank you so much for watching, see you."