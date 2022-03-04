GRTV News - Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed

The title will now be launching in February 2025.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. As I was alluding to yesterday, I thought we'd be talking about something relating to Assassin's Creed Shadows in the next couple of days. When Ubisoft out of the blue cancels a stream it has planned for Tokyo Game Show and when it's reported that various press previews have been cancelled as well at the last minute, you have to assume that something is going on behind the scenes at Ubisoft in regards to Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is especially apparent because we haven't had any chance yet, no one across the entire world has had a chance to actually play Assassin's Creed Shadows yet. There's been a lot of hands off opportunities to see the game behind closed doors and stuff but literally no opportunities to actually play the game. And that's important because it was supposed to launch in around 6 weeks on November 15th, that will no longer be the case, it's been delayed, it's now coming in February 2025. So let's dive on in and see why."
"Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed until February 2025, the anticipated next major instalment in the series will no longer be arriving in November. So when Ubisoft decide to cancel its Tokyo Game Show event and also decide to axe a bunch of press previews for Assassin's Creed Shadows, it became increasingly clear that a decision was being made about the game behind the scenes, we now have confirmation on this. Because the French company has decided to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows and push its launch from November 15th, 2024 back until February 14th, 2025. Which I think is Valentine's Day right? Kind of fitting because there's two protagonists but you know, make of that what you will. Anyway, Ubisoft has released a statement explaining this decision adding, this is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists but we realise we need more time to polish and refine the experience pushing further some of our key features."
"As such we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14th, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms including Steam at launch. Additionally pre-orders will be refunded and all future pre-orders will be granted the first expansion for free.I'm not going to read the full statement, it basically, what I've just read out there is from here to here. The only other thing of marginal note is where they mention here that we sincerely believe this is the best interest of the game. I suppose up here as well they sort of mention that it features renewed stealth brought by new technology etc etc. But again basically the main body and the important bit of this text is this bit here. This is the bit that's worth noting. But anyway with this delay in mind November 2024 becomes less packed while February 2025 continues to steadily develop into an absolute titanic month where we can look ahead to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Civilization 7, Lost Records Bloom and Rage, Avowed, Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Monster Hunter Wilds and now Assassin's Creed Shadows 2. Wow. So I'm not exactly surprised that this is the case. Ubisoft seem to be having a bit of a tough go of it right now. They've confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows has not performed to the degree that they probably would have hoping it would have. Sorry Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws sorry. They said that the sales have underperformed despite the fact that critical reception has been pretty good I would say. But now we've got Assassin's Creed Shadows which was I would say probably November's biggest game originally. Now it's been delayed and November all of a sudden is quite, for the general way that we look at sort of the autumn window and what we normally would expect from a November sort of period, it's quite barren actually now that this is gone. There's only a handful of things that are that are coming out but on the other hand February 2025 where we know we used to go through a period where January and February even March, they were quite steady months but over the last few years, seemingly since the pandemic really, that's changed quite a lot to the point where February has become one of the hottest months of the year. You know just this year alone we saw Final Fantasy 7 rebirth up there. The last year I think that was Elden Ring in 2022. So you know there's always been a lot of good big games that launched in February the last few years and again there were more than those. Those are just the two highlights because they're both probably going to be game of the year contenders. Elden Ring was a game of the year contender and winner but obviously Final Fantasy 7 rebirth I'd be surprised if it isn't contending the game of the year discussions. But now February 2025 as I mentioned is it's a very big one where you know 2025 as a whole has a lot of really big and exciting games. Top of the ones I mentioned earlier Borderlands 4, GTA 6 is still scheduled for 2025 currently, Mafia the Old Country, all these different games but February in particular is a mega month. I don't know how we're gonna squeeze it all in you know especially with a lot of these being massive games RPGs that could span tens of hours maybe even a hundred hours. But again I wouldn't be surprised if some of these change. I don't think there's room in one month for all of these big games so I wouldn't be surprised if some of them come forward a little bit maybe some of them put back into March who knows. Again we still have the entirety of October to go through, all of November, all of December and all of January before we get there. So there's even chance for other things to either be delayed or alternatively to have plans to launch in February. So we could be looking at an increasingly packed month. But regardless of that the thing to take from this video is that Assassin's Creed Shadows it's not gonna be coming out in November so if you've been waiting for the game it's not coming. It's coming out in February 14th 2025. It's gonna be launching on Steam meaning Ubisoft are no longer doing that silly thing where they launch things on PC first of all on Ubisoft Connect and then eventually on Steam. It's gonna be launching on Steam and seemingly it's gonna be the start of this like effort to debut all of its PC titles on Steam at launch which will no doubt hopefully boost sales a little bit because it's just nice to be able to play the things on the platform which you want to play them and not have to go to someone else's platform. You know exclusivity sucks, let's be real it sucks. On consoles it's a little bit different I would say because obviously you're paying for a specific platform or PC like you can download Ubisoft Connect Epic Games Store on Steam for free right but whatever reason they lock games behind these individual stores. Silly in my eyes but um but yeah it's gonna be coming to Steam as well. If you did pre-order the game I think you're gonna be getting refunded so you know don't worry about that but what you will be getting in if you do decide to pre-order after this you will get the first expansion for the game free so essentially you have to now weigh up the option do you want to buy the the big premium version and get the expansions included or do you want to just buy the regular edition get the first expansion free and then buy the second expansion manually when that comes out maybe it'll be cheaper that way who knows but either way that's all the time I have on today's episode of GRTU News but I'll be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so until then hope you enjoy Thursday and yeah no doubt tune in tomorrow but maybe we'll be talking about something to do with the Xbox Tokyo game show stream which is happening in around about three hours see you there. Take care everyone."