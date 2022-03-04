Nomad Stand One Max 3rd Gen (Quick Look) - More Devices, More Power

This wireless charger uses the power of Qi2 and wireless charging to allow you to top up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all up at once.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This might not come as a surprise to any of you, but we love Nomad here.We've gone over the various aspects of what makes them special for a while, that is everything from the unboxing experience to the little notes that they leave their consumers within those boxes, to just the overall fit and finish of their products."
"And now they've put out, well, what I think is their most refined product yet, which is the Stand One Max, which is now ready in its third edition.This is the carbide colorway.It is incredible."
"I know that it's probably going to feel pretentious for a lot of you to say that a charging stand feels incredible, but it's the way, like the honor you take in making the products that you make special.And this is just incredible."
"I don't know if it translates well on camera, but it's just the, again, fit and finish wise, this is just second to none in the charger market and everything, even from established manufacturers just dwindle in comparison to what Nomad is doing.So you may look at this Apple Watch charging, look and feel here of the charging stand right here and think that this is again, another very Apple centric product, and it is."
"So that means that this is obviously MagSafe, meaning that it's also obviously the 15 watts that regular MagSafe charging is, and it has the strong attached magnets, meaning that even if you have a phone case on, it'll snap on there and stay there, which is great.And then also, of course, support standby mode."
"So that means that when you twist your phone, it will then go into standby mode if you use an iPhone.The good news here is that this actually is a Qi 2 charger.If you don't know what Qi 2 is, it's basically a consortium of a whole host of different manufacturers that agreed to push forward the standards of wireless compatibility and charging speed and basically charging of smartphones throughout the land."
"And what that basically amounted to was a whole host of different upgrades coming to regular Qi wireless charging standards over the next year or so and then onwards from there.One of the main strengths here is that Qi 2, if a phone maker choose to support it, is that it actually supports something like MagSafe, meaning that there is a magnetic assembly within the backplate of the phone that will snap on to wireless charging surfaces that supports Qi 2 in the same vein that a MagSafe charger will snap on to an iPhone."
"That basically means that manufacturers like Nomad will be able to make wireless stands like this, which has MagSafe for an iPhone and Qi 2 for an Android phone, if that Android manufacturer again chooses to support Qi 2.That is fantastic, but then again, make no mistake, this is an Apple charger."
"That means that the little cubby hole here on the back is fit for AirPods.This is also Qi wireless, meaning that you can put anything there that will fit, but it's made for AirPods very clearly.And this obviously is made for an Apple Watch, so that's what that is."
"It comes with a 2 meter USB type C to C. It has the same industrial solid metal and glass design.It weighs 1.9 pounds.This is incredibly heavy."
"That also lends itself well to sort of the quality that you get from heft alone.But it also means that when you jiggle it about, when you have to throw your phone on there during when you have to go to bed or whatever, it won't joggle itself or jostle itself loose."
"You can pretty much trust that when you put the stand one down, then it stays there.That's good.So again, as I said, you get a 2 meter USB type C to USB type C cable.The bad thing is that for an MSRP of $150, which isn't cheap, you don't get a power brick."
"You're supposed to supply your own 30 watt power brick and 30 watt power bricks aren't perhaps the ones that you have a lot of lying around.They might be lower wattage because they were for phones or whatever.So that means that the MSRP is actually quite higher if you have to buy a power brick yourself."
"It's not that expensive.It's going to be like $20 then you have one.But obviously I would love for every part, for every aspect that makes the product functional to be there in the box."
"But apart from that, awesome stuff from Nomad as always.Love those guys.See you on the next one."