GRTV News - A Ghost of Tsushima sequel has been announced

Ghost of Yōtei will be coming to PS5 next year.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today, as we were sort of alluding to yesterday, we're going to be talking about some of the things that happened at last night's State of Play showcase. I was going to potentially turn our attention quickly and talk about Assassin's Creed Shadow today and the weird things that seem to be going on over at Ubisoft, but until we get an official response from Ubisoft, which I would assume is relatively close at this point, considering the fact that they've cancelled and considering the fact that they have cancelled their Tokyo game show stream, making you wonder what's going to happen with Assassin's Creed Shadows, I think we're going to hear something official relatively soon. So instead, we're going to transition away from a game that's set in Japan to another game that's set in Japan, namely a Ghost of Tsushima sequel."
"So without sort of waffling on any further, let's dive on in.So yes, State of Play ends with a bang, Ghost of Tsushima sequel coming in 2025. Ghost of Yotei will feature a different protagonist and see them exploring all manner of visually stunning vistas and set pieces. So here we go. The State of Play broadcast, again, this was written last night, so you have to take that into account, but yeah, the State of Play broadcast just came into a close and with it, we saw the reveal of a very anticipated, but also quite surprising project from Sucker Punch, the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima."
"The project is called Ghost of Yotei and it's not a spin-off, it's a full sequel, but it doesn't seem like a full sequel because of some of the details we'll get to in a moment, but it is a sequel. It's a sequel that features an all new protagonist, a female warrior named Atsu. The story revolves around her journey around the lands surrounding Mount Yotei in the year 1603, an area that we're told features sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras and unexpected dangers. You probably don't need to be told this, but the landscape also seems to be absolutely stunning with amazing and breathtaking set pieces."
"Speaking about the setting in a PlayStation blog article, Sucker Punch adds, so while we aren't diving into story specifics yet today, we can reveal that Atsu's journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the land surrounding Mount Yotei, a towering peak in the heart of Eizu, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603 this area was outside the rule of Japan and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras and unexpected dangers. It's a far cry from the organised samurai clans who lived in Tsushima and it's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell. Ghost of Yotei is currently set for a 2025 release on PS5 consoles. We don't have a firm release date in mind just yet, but you can see the amazing announcement trailer below."
"As this is Sucker Punch's first game developed for the PS5, this will allow the team to do a few things it couldn't beforehand, as explained in the blog too. As said, we have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more beautiful movement from wind on grass and vegetation and more improvements we'll share in the future. Our new setting also gives us the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements and even new weapons."
"So yes, a lot is being planned for this game. This could be one of the first Sony Interactive developed titles that feels like it's properly built for the PS5, with only a handful of other ones feeling that way, and those handful probably include Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and maybe a bit of a push Spider-Man 2. Because God of War Ragnarok obviously isn't a PlayStation 5 exclusive, it is also available on PS4. But this Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei, is a PS5 only game. It's going to be coming in 2025, meaning the PS5 Pro is going to be here at this point as well, so it's purely designed for this generation of consoles, which hopefully means we're going to see a really technically impressive game, and that's the thing that excites me. It's not necessarily just the storyline, the different settings they have in store from Sucker Punch here, but it's the thing that was mentioned at the bottom there, the massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, the whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, and even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation. I'm not usually the sort of person that prioritises visuals and graphics over gameplay, but Ghost of Tsushima did some really, really gorgeous and beautiful things with its graphics and its art direction and visuals and all that, so that gives me a lot of faith in this sequel. So I'm looking forward to seeing more of it."
"If you haven't seen the trailer, go watch it. It's absolutely stunning, and I don't think last night's State of Play was a particularly bad one. I think it gave us a lot of really compelling information and a lot of really compelling new reveals, which is quite, you know, a tight 40 minute show, and we got a lot of really cool stuff. Some things I didn't want to see, like the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, which I really don't think we need, but I think the show was doing fine, and then this game came and it really cemented it as one of the better shows of the entire year, I would say. So yeah, we have a lot to look forward to in 2025."
"Ghost of Yotei is now already one of the most anticipated titles of 2025, I would say. We're not even at the end of 2024 yet. There is a lot of other State of Play news, so go and check that out in your local Game Rancher region. Talking about 2025, a couple of other things that stood out to me. Monster Hunter Wild's got a release date, it's coming in February. There's a game called The Midnight Walk, which is coming out in spring, and that one, by the way, definitely check it out. It's a stop-motion animated game where they've made the environments and various parts out of clay and then 3D scanned them in, and it's coming from the guys that made Lost in Random, so definitely check that out. And yeah, various other things as well, so go and find it all in your local Game Rancher region. And again, if you haven't already, go and watch the Ghost of Yotei announcement trailer, because it will definitely blow you away. But yeah, otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week. Not too sure what we're talking about. Maybe there'll be something official about Assassin's Creed, maybe we're talking about Tokyo Game Show, I don't know."
"But yeah, I'll be back now tomorrow, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."