Huawei Watch GT 5: Software and Platform (Sponsored)

In this second video, it's all about the OS that powers the magnificent hardware. We talk HarmonyOS, and how it can serve you every day.
"Huawei decided some years ago that it would probably be for the best if a good smartwatch had a brand new OS of its own.And so they designed Harmony OS, which is on a whole host of smartwatches that they've already launched, and is already also on the brand new GT5 series."
"That is what we're taking a look at today.How Harmony OS shapes your user experience on these GT5 smartwatches and what it can do for you.We're talking app availability, we're talking notification support, and so much more.Let's take a closer look."
"While both iOS and Android users can use the new GT5 series, with a new watch you also get a completely new set of pre-installed watch faces with different widgets and functionality.More precisely, 12 of them with the Huawei GT5 and 14 with the Pro edition.Some focusing on activity progress while others are more tranquil with focus on fun and creative interactions."
"But as always, a huge number of alternatives are available via the Health app.There are more than 100 sports features including programs to help you with Pilates, yoga, and general balanced approach to life.While owners of the Pro version even get medical grade ECG analysis on top of it.For runners, a pro-level analysis of your form can be performed, even taking things like balance into consideration for a safer and more efficient run."
"And you can access colour maps that are also available for other sports.There is even the option to view the surrounding geographies.For those that feel extra free and creative, there is both a route draw feature that lets you draw the desired running path with some creativity.And perhaps more essential to many, a track return feature where the software calculates the most optimal route back to your original starting point."
"And if you need to document your achievements, a screenshot option is available, something many users are looking forward to.The software is so advanced that while biking, it turns your phone into a cycling computer via the Huawei Health app.And all essential information will be, by default, displayed in real time, enabling easy status checks during your ride."
"Pro version can help with doing more unusual sports such as freediving.Yes, it is IP69K rated and has dedicated freediving features, this being on top of the professional golf mode and trail running navigation, which is optimised for this very special long-distance type of running.Huawei is additionally running a launch campaign with buyers getting a free pair of FreeBuds 5i and a 3-month subscription of Huawei Health+."
"As you can see, Harmony OS on the brand new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series offers both versatility and functionality, but it's only one half of the overall equation.Circle over to our hardware video to see how these watches fare, as well, watches."