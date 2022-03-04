English
Huawei Watch GT 5: Hardware and Features (Sponsored)

The Huawei Watch GT 5 series give you build quality that lasts and all the features you'd expect, while offering plenty of styles to suit your needs. We dive into the hardware in this first video.

Audio transcription

"Huawei has proved on numerous occasions that when it comes to smartwatches, they're at the top of their game right now.
And now finally, they're set to unveil the brand new GT5 series of watches that again offers tons of features, superior build quality, and a responsive OS that can handle much more than you'd think."

"Now, we're here to tell you why their reign will probably continue.
In this first video, we will focus on the hardware, on the watches themselves, because as you might know already, smartwatches is a unique blend of aesthetics and a companion which can help you get everyday tasks done."

"So how do these fare as watches?
Let's take a look.
Huawei's fifth generation of their grand tour of smartwatches has had a significant upgrade in terms of materials and a customised user experience, combined with a more refined and luxurious feel to it."

"The design language from the GT4 has been more refined, but still builds on the iconic eight-sided bezel.
A high number of easy-to-switch straps and watch cases are also available to further suit the watch to the taste of the user."

"This time, there are two distinct watch designs to choose from, with the Pro Edition sporting aero-grey titanium alloy in the 46mm version and white nanocrystal ceramic in the 42mm version, while the Watch GT5 uses stainless steel.
There is also a version with the option of a Milanese strap or composite leather."

"Huawei's TruSense system has had a lot of optical hardware upgrades.
It helps you monitor your health and sleep with three times more blood oxygen channels to ensure a more accurate reading.
So no matter if you need your smartwatch to help manage stress levels, or you are a fitness enthusiast that needs precise health data for running, cycling or any other outdoor activity."

"When talking about tracking, Huawei has introduced their own Sunflower antenna to the GPS system, providing on-the-fly adjustments for the antenna, significantly boosting accuracy, be it your speed, position or actual distance.
Battery life is an issue for most smartwatches, but the Huawei GT5 series lasts between seven days and two full weeks depending on the model, and can of course charge fully, wirelessly in an hour under optimal conditions."

"So pretty outstanding hardware then.
But as you know, hardware is just one part of the overall equation, the overall user experience.
And in the second video, we'll dive into that user experience and show you what Huawei can do in terms of software."

"Stay tuned for more."

