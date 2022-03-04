OnePlus Bud Pro 3 (Quick Look) - Supreme Sound

These wireless in-earbuds offer high-resolution audio, real-time-adaptive noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a very long battery life.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.OnePlus has made a couple of wireless in-ears before.There have been cheap ones, there have been expensive ones, there's just been regular old Buds that were sort of a classic mid-ranger, but what they do have over the course of the past couple of years at the very least is experience, and all of that culminates in the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Now this opulent sort of leather-infused case basically tells you that it's all about show and no go, but make no mistake, this is all about specifications, because OnePlus has dedicated themselves long ago to giving you a lot more than you'd expect spec-wise for less money, and while €199 really isn't cheap, it's also a lot less expensive than a lot of the main competitors that you'd see offer this kind of sort of spec standout-ery."
"So let's go over that. So first and foremost, inside we find the Buds themselves. They have an AirPods-like shape, I don't think there's any point in denying it, meaning silicone tip with a slightly off-kilter little structure here. Now obviously what makes these stand out in particular is the dual-tone nature of this shiny plastic and this matte material here. They look great though, I think, and the squeezable stem meaning that you'll get AirPods Pro-like control, which feels awesome, that's the main way. Squeezing is such a nice way to control your in-ears and I hope that more manufacturers will pick that up. Inside we have dual drivers, so there are 11mm woofers with dual magnets and 6mm tweeters with a 35 micrometer voice coil, and our resident sound geek didn't know that you could make them that small."
"It's 43 hours of established battery life, that's with the case as well, and they've seemingly improved the noise cancellation, meaning that you have 50 decibels of noise cancellation, and that is adaptive as well, meaning that it would actively ebb and flow depending on the situation, which is great. You also get the standout, so that's Bluetooth 5.4, it's IP55 rated, meaning that it'll take on both dust and water in a rainstorm. There are three microphones in here per bud, which basically means that you should get pretty awesome, adaptive, and smooth talking to other people through those microphones. It has LHDC 5.0 support for high-res audio over Bluetooth, and it supports 24-bit audio, which is awesome. All of that is made in collaboration with a much more famous audio company called Denaudio, which is prominently displayed here on the back. It's going to be very early, it's early days, basically we don't even know what they cost, that $199 thing is expected pricing basically, but with this fit and finish, and the fact that each driver has its own built-in DAC, and the new microphones, and the 50 decibels of noise cancellation, this seems like it could be the king of in-ear sound, basically dethroning the likes of Sony's WF-1000XM5s, and even stuff like from Barris & Wilkins. We're gonna have to see. For much more on OnePlus, stay tuned to Game Rancher. Bye!"