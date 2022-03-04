GRTV News - PlayStation to host a State of Play later tonight

The show will be over 30 minutes long and will feature over 20 reveals.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we have a really quick one for you actually because we're going to be talking about an event that's going to be happening tonight.It got announced yesterday evening and it's scheduled for this, to say evening is probably a bit generous really, for this nearly next morning actually depending on where you are."
"And yeah, we're talking about the next State of Play broadcast. So PlayStation are going to be hosting a showcase in a few hours, say a few hours, about half a day's time at this point.And they're going to be showing off loads of new announcements and reveals and information in regards to upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 titles. So this is going to be a quick one so let's dive on in.State of Play planned for evening of September 24th or the turn of midnight for folk in Europe."
"So there were rumours, a lot in fact, that Sony would be hosting a State of Play broadcast sometime at the end of September 2024.Well this has now been confirmed and it is a bit of a gut punch for any of the European fans of PlayStation.PlayStation Blogophones at the State of Play will be hosted on September 24th at 11pm BST or midnight as we turn into Wednesday for CEST time zones."
"It's promised to be a 30 plus minute show where we'll be told about more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 games from studios around the world.Will you be tuning into the very late State of Play showcase?So this is a bit of a weird one for me because on one hand obviously the State of Play showcase is exciting and I'm sure we'll be getting a lot of exciting information and news."
"Especially considering this is probably the last State of Play we're going to be getting for 2024.Which means they're going to be sort of laying out and probably teasing things that might be happening in early 2025 and beyond.Which I would be surprised if we hear more about say Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.Maybe some upcoming PlayStation Studios projects that are planned for 2025."
"Whether that's some sort of Spider-Man 2 DLC, whether that's Ghost of Tsushima 2.I'm not too sure but I would be surprised if we hear and see some things about that.Now at the same time though it does feel a little bit like PlayStation has once again sort of screwed over a large proportion of its fanbase here.Late shows like this when they're on Thursday evenings they're not so much of a problem."
"Because this is not just for the people that are going to be covering these events like myself.This is for fans watching it.If it's on at 11pm UK time, midnight for the European time zones.And again even later than that for anyone as you go further east."
"If it's on a Thursday then at least you go alright well it's just Friday I've got a slog through and then I can have a weekend to rest.But on a Tuesday then all of a sudden you've got Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to have to get through as well.So I would imagine that a large proportion of the European and UK fanbase are probably not going to be watching this show."
"Because it's simply just not a good time for them.Now you could argue what time zone can you do?If you put it on let's say earlier in the day then all of a sudden you're alienating certain parts of the American audience.The point is that there's never really a great time to do these showcases."
"But I do think Nintendo kind of gets it right by doing it as a 2pm UK time show.The reason I say that is because far west coast of America they still get the early time.It's still like 6am which if it's on a working day 6am is quite comfortable really.And then you go the other way and then all the way to Japan you're sort of looking at a 9pm show."
"So it's a much more comfortable show for everyone across the entire global time zones.But these ones like this you're alienating the entirety of this middle third of the world.Where Europe, Africa, Eastern Europe, parts of the Middle East.All these time zones, all these people that are living in this part of the world are probably not going to watch this show."
"Because it's on such a horrible time on such an early part of the week as well.So it's a bit of a weird one for me.I know that they're probably doing this to get a jump on Tokyo Game Show.But at the same time I really do wish that they'd either make these shows a little bit more friendly."
"Or put these on at a more friendly time.Or alternatively put them on at a later date in the week where it's sort of more comfortable to cover it.But again regardless of that being the case we're going to be covering it.So if you want to check out all these announcements and reveals be sure to tune in."
"Just keep an eye on your local Game Rector region from 11pm tonight UK time.Or 12am I guess.Assessed time zones.And yeah for all the 30 plus reveals."
"Sorry 20 plus reveals of 30 plus minutes of shows.Of PS5 and PSVR2 games.No doubt there'll be some PS5 Pro sort of announcements coming in as well.Regards to games getting updates for it."
"But I don't know you have to stay tuned and take a look at it in the coming hours.But otherwise yeah this is all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News.Stay tuned and maybe we'll be talking about something that gets announced at the showcase tomorrow morning.Who knows."
"Until then though thank you for watching and I'll see you in the next one.Take care everyone."