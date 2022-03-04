Here's all you need to know about PowerA's Overpowered V3 PC Controller

Senior Marketing Director Akio Strasser talks us through the latest controllers by peripheral experts PowerA, including the Overpowered OPS V1 and the impressive, top-of-the-line OPS V3 models.
"I'm at Gamescom 2024, I'm at the PowerA booth with Akio, and I'm going to learn about the PC controllers that you guys are producing now, are manufacturing now.I think it's the only thing we can talk about now, because other things you showed me behind closed doors, we will let you know in a few weeks.So, you have some PC controllers here, but you have one top of the line, really, really nice controller that feels good in the hand. Tell me about that one."
"Absolutely. So, I'm happy to announce that we are officially getting into PC gaming, and we're starting with our Overpowered series for PC and cloud gaming.Now, the Overpowered series, or what we're also calling the OPS line, starts with three separate controllers, and they'll be available in two different variations.So, the OPS V1 is a really great controller option for somebody who might be on a budget, or is just looking for a kind of no-frills controller that still offers a lot of features, but more value."
"So, starting at $54.99, there's a ton of features, there's Hall Effect sensors, there's trigger locks, there's programmable buttons, there's also a Fortnite licensed version that comes with free content.It's loaded with features at a really good price. So, again, if you're a gamer that's looking for a controller that's going to give you an edge, but isn't going to break the bank, this is a phenomenal option.So, we're really happy to announce this. We've been in controllers since 2009, and we're taking a lot of learnings from our console business and applying it to what we're doing here on PC."
"But what I really want to show you is the OPS V3 controller.It's a little bit OP for a controller, right?That's the point.So, this is the OPS V3 controller. Now, you're going to notice it looks very similar to our Lumetra controllers."
"It has the edge lighting on it, and I'll go ahead and turn on the controller.What we're going to see is the edge lighting light up. So, this is the same edge lighting system that we have on our current Lumetra products.But what you don't see right now is several features that are built into the product.So, for example, we used mechanical micro switches in the face buttons. So, the D-pad, you can hear that nice clicky, clicky."
"Yeah.Yeah, so you get that nice tactile feel on the D-pad, on the action buttons, and on the shoulder buttons.It's crazy.So, we did go ahead and, I mean, of course, we're inspired by PC gaming on these controllers, and we wanted to make sure that we're true to the touch there."
"On top of that, we've incorporated what we're calling our Quick Twist Analog Sticks.So, I'll actually turn this a little bit.Just by giving it a simple twist, you can adjust the height to three different steps.And then you give it one more twist, and it will default back down."
"You don't have to remove the face plate and mess around with separate parts to just adjust the height of your controller.You can do it on the fly, mid-game.All right.On top of that, we do have the Hall Effect sensors in the thumbsticks and in the triggers."
"And it's just that nice, satisfying feel on that.Correct.We do have the three-step trigger locks there.And with the app, you'll be able to adjust the dead zone settings for those locks."
"We have six advanced gaming buttons, and those are mappable buttons that you can program any of these commands to.We have four on the back here, and we've added two more on top here.So, what it does is it makes it very convenient for you to command controls up there without having to, you know, some people, this might not be the most convenient situation."
"Some people, this might not be.So, we just made sure to put buttons everywhere for you.So, you have multiple options for customization.You have the edge lighting system."
"You have multiple ways to do the trigger locks.And connectivity is also one of the most important things on this.You can connect three different ways.So, there's 2.4 gigahertz wireless, and it comes with a wireless adapter."
"It's low-latency wireless.There is Bluetooth options.So, if you want to connect to your mobile phone, or you want to connect to your smart TV, that also takes games.You can connect via Bluetooth."
"You can do a wired connection via USB-C.Some people might prefer wired.That's an option as well, and it does come with a really nice 10-foot braided cable that you can connect into your PC.Perfect."
"So, on top of that, you have the wireless adapter that plugs into the dock.And you can leave it there if you prefer, or you can take the wireless adapter out and plug it into any USB port on your device, on your computer.Or, if you have a laptop, you can just plug it into your laptop and take this on the go with you.So, for Bluetooth, you just connect to any device via Bluetooth."
"It's really simple to sync up.And then, of course, you have the wired connection.Yeah.So, which are the release dates?Of course, you announced it already."
"You unveiled it already.Is it already available?No, it's going to be shipping the middle of September.Middle of September?Yes, sir. For a price of around..."
"This one is going to retail for €109.Tons of accessories, tons of value for €109.So, that was our goal to make it.And I have to say, the mechanical clicks feel great."
"It's so hard to see it on camera, but once you get it in your hands and you feel it, it's a different world.Yeah, yeah, yeah.Thank you so much, Fritz. I like you.Thank you, sir. I appreciate it."
"All right."