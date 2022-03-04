Relive the 80s Magic (Gamescom) - The Spectrum Interview with Retro Games

We caught up with co-founders Chris Smith and Paul Andrews to learn more about this unique and fresh piece of gaming hardware and it's various tailored software offerings.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. I'm here with Chris and Paul.We've just checked out Retro Games' Spectrum, the Spectrum.You might be familiar with it, you might not, but Chris and Paul are going to explain what the Spectrum is and why people should be excited about it."
"Hey there. Yeah, so, the Spectrum. Basically, we came back from the 80s, the original ZX Spectrum.Iconic computer that launched basically the software games industry in the UK and possibly in Spain and around the world.So we're reproducing this as the definitive de facto version for a modern age.It's plug and play, HDMI straight into the TV, comes with 48 quintessential pre-loaded games."
"You can play any games you legally own off a USB stick.It comes with all the modern features like rewind mode, save slots.Yeah, it's the product for today.Yeah, and basically this machine incorporates all the Spectrum versions that you would have had over the years, over its 10-year period."
"And hopefully you see the love we've put into this machine.This has been a long journey for us to actually make it, and it's literally a labour of love that we hope you guys are going to love as well.Yeah, we spent a lot of time and a lot of detail on getting the rubber keys to feel exactly as they did back 40 years ago.And the equipment they used to make these cables back then doesn't exist anymore."
"So, you know, we had to reinvent that just to, you know, and basically undo the refinement that's happened over the last four years to get to be exactly as everyone remembers it feeling like, really.I should add that the interface, the UI that people are going to see, it's a very modern one.It's one that they'll be used to."
"As well as actually obviously replicating the original machines, it has all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a modern console.And it's also very much a family machine.It's not just for hardcore.It's good for kids."
"It's good for adults.It's a really all-round machine.There was about 20,000 games made for the Spectrum.So there's a lot of fun to be had there."
"Yeah, and it's not all about the game.So you can boot the machine up in what we call classic mode, which is exactly what you would have had.If you plugged it into your television, you'd just get a prompt on the screen.You had to type commands even to load a game."
"So you can still have that experience and write your own basic programs and save them and, you know, wow your friends and family if you want to.So, yeah, it's a well-rounded machine.Yeah, and again, just quickly, this machine was pretty much the machine that the British games industry was originally built on.You know, many of the games and many of the people you find here at Gamescom, they would have learned on this machine."
"So this is more than just a plug and play.It's more than just a gift.It's an iconic trip into where we all started from as well.Just building on that, you talked about how it's like a labor of love for you guys."
"There's also a strong community still sort of in love with the Spectrum.And you guys have sort of honored that by including not only sort of classic Spectrum games, but also modern games that have been made for the Spectrum.That's right, correct?Yeah, I mean, both of us have obviously been in the community doing this."
"Chris wrote the definitive book about the chips inside the original Spectrum.Chris was one of these original bedroom coders.And this has been our mission that we've deliberately included new games.There are some amazing games out there that people don't get recognition for."
"And obviously we've licensed them.We're making sure people get paid.This has always been our mission to make sure it's not just to buy for people at the shops.It's what we would want to buy."
"This is the thing.We're not just trying to sell it.If we hadn't made it, this is the machine we would love to buy ourselves.And we hope that's what the community will want as well."
"Yeah, exactly.I cut my teeth on this machine.I'm in the software and electronics industry now.And I wouldn't be had I not had a ZX Spectrum back in the day."
"And being a games programmer back in the day, I really appreciate the amount of effort and time and love and dedication that people today put in to writing new games for the platform 40 odd years after it was first produced."
"And it's really nice to be able to respect that and to give back to that community from which we've benefited.Yeah, definitely.And obviously there are 48 classic games on there."
"Most support iconic ones.And I'm sure there'll be some surprises down the line.We genuinely think people are going to love this.And we really hope they do."
"It is the Spectrum on every level.It's the right name for it.Thank you very much.And just looking at it, it is a beautiful machine."
"You've gone through a lot of effort to recreate that original feeling.But it also has some hidden tricks inside.It's the 48K look.Correct me if I'm wrong on that."
"But you've got the 128K machine in there.There's also the ability, as you said, to go back to the nostalgic look on the TV.What else is there that packs in both of the best elements of the Spectrum in both models?Gosh, that's a big question, actually."
"So, yeah, touching on what you just said about it having both 48K and 128K modes in there, there's a lot of quality of life features like safe slots and rewind modes and all that kind of stuff, which you wouldn't have got back in the day with the Spectrum."
"But it's got the full programming mode in there.And like I said, it supports both 48K and 128K models.So that would mean on the 128K version, you've got the more enhanced sound chip, which is far better than the original beeper that was in this model."
"But also there's been some newer innovations around the Spectrum.The original Spectrum, things like ULA+, which is an enhanced palette, color palette support.So you can preload a palette, which gives you up to 4,096 colors that you can choose 16 or so from."
"So you can recolor old games, and there are some new games on the market in the community now that are ULA aware.So they will make sand be an actual sand color, not a horrible gaudy yellow and all that kind of stuff."
"So it contains all of those features.So it embodies the best of the best, really, of things that you can find in the Spectrum.And because it has USB stick support, when you save your program that you've been writing, you save it as a cassette file, but it goes straight onto USB stick."
"Which means if you're typing stuff in and you spent an hour, like back in the day, you're not going to lose it if the power goes off.Yeah, exactly. So it's that kind of thing, really.But it has everything the Spectrum has inside."
"So it really is a machine that you could literally pick a Spectrum up off your desk, an old one, replace it with this one, and do the same stuff you were doing back on that.But far more reliably, of course, because it's modern technology."
"Thank you so much, guys. Just to wrap up, when can people expect to see the Spectrum and where will they be able to get it from?It hits the streets on the 22nd of November this year."
"The ideal Christmas present, I hasten to add.Yeah. It will be going on pre-sale through various retail outlets.Just drop yourself into Google and look for it.You'll find it."
"Over the next few weeks.Over the next few weeks it'll be there.And pick one up, you won't be sorry.Chris, Paul, thank you so much for your time."
"Thank you."