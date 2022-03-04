Google Pixel 9 Pro (Quick look) - Pure Magic

The latest smartphone offering from Google features the most powerful components to date, all of which are enhanced and bolstered with a greater emphasis on Gemini AI.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I just, right before we did this, recorded a quick look on this.This is the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless and the only difference is that it is in white."
"But I basically made an effort to explain that the reason why I wanted to take a look at it was just because I liked it so much that just having the excuse of talking about it because they launched a white version was good enough for me.And not too long ago, we took a look at the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL."
"Those were the first phones of Google's upcoming slate of Pixel launches that we received.And now, I have the Pixel 9 Pro, which basically means that this is the Pro version, meaning that you get the little 5X telephoto, optical telephoto lens that's periscope style there on the very left of the camera module."
"And you also get the added RAM, the added storage, the faster charging speeds, those kinds of things, but you get it in the same ID, the same frame of the regular Pixel 9, which is a 6.3 inch super accurate display, I believe.So there's one reason why I'm showing you this phone because we basically already talked about it."
"If you want a Pro, but you want it smaller than the XL, this is the one to get.But still, I've actually moved into this phone.This is the phone that I'm currently using right now, even though that I don't plan to review it, but I plan to review the Pixel lifestyle, essentially, meaning also the new Pixel Watch 3, which we'll be showing you at a later date."
"There's a bit of time until the actual embargo for coverage of that watch, so we'll save it until then.But still, I find it to be absolutely fascinating how Google is really gunning for it with the Pixel 9 series."
"It seems like, as I said in the Pixel 9 video, like a true Hail Mary, like really going for it and trying to establish a firm foothold within the Android ecosystem of being the iPhones of Android, essentially offering you the most streamlined, best Android experience that you can have, making that everything else immediately becomes a second class citizen."
"Now, will that happen?I don't know, but I love this phone already.The OS is something we're going to go into in a later video, but right now, all of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL strengths are here."
"This super accurate display is lovely.It's an LTPO OLED at 6.3 inches.It's 3000 nits at peak, and it runs at 120 hertz.It's very smooth."
"It has the Tensor G4, which I've not experienced any fuck ups with yet, and runs 16 gigs of RAM and up to a terabyte of storage, which is great.And you also, again, get the telephoto, which is awesome.It's a periscope telephoto lens, basically means that it doesn't take up as much space because it's essentially a host of vertical prisms that bends incoming light, meaning that when it bends this way around, it doesn't take up too much space within the camera module."
"But still, 5X optical is fine.It's pretty light.It's IP68 water resistant.It has a faster wired and wireless and reverse wireless charging speeds next to the regular Pixel 9, and it's a bit cheaper as well."
"I believe that this is $999 or something like USD, and then the Pro XL starts at $1099, I think.Point is that I wanted to take a brief moment to just sell you the idea of the Pixel 9 because Google deserves this."
"I know they're a big billion dollar company, Alphabet, and they're doing all sorts of shit that you might not like, but within the Android space, I think Google has become an increasingly important player because the way that their user interface paradigm, I think, is by far the most cohesive that we get on the Android side, much more so than the Samsung one, I would argue."
"So I really love these.I'm going to tell everyone how I love these, and I hope that a lot of people will switch so that Google sees that we like this sort of thing because this is ambition.Stay tuned for a full review of the Fold, which we'll be doing a full written review of as well, including the Pixel 3 watch, but we'll get into a bit into September before we can land those."
"So see you then.Bye."