GRTV News - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to launch in Feburary

The next instalment in the notoriously wacky franchise might be its wackiest yet.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, considering there wasn't a whole lot of things that happened over the weekend, I figured today we'd talk about something that happened on Friday.In particular, in relation to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the makers of Like A Dragon and the Yakuza franchise, as during one of the recent summits they hosted, they revealed a brand new game coming out for this very storied franchise."
"Now I know my good colleague Alberto is very excited about this, so we're going to be diving into his news piece and taking a look at what exactly was unveiled.So yes, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Yes, that is actually the title by the way, that's not just some sort of SEO description of the game, that's the actual title of the game.Starring Goro Majima, announced for release in February 2025, the next installment will be even crazier than we expected and looks to bring back the traditional fast action style of the Yakuza series."
"So, Goro Majima is, after Ichiban Kazuka and Kiryu Kazuma, the most popular character in the entire Yakuza slash Like A Dragon series since its inception.His historic style and overflowing charisma has been a constant in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's ever-changing criminal underworld, and next year he will finally get his own solo main character installment.So during RGG Summit 2024, which is currently streaming on Sega's channel, the studio announced Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, an action adventure starring the Mad Dog of Shimano."
"Although the presentation is fast-paced, we know that this new title is considered more of a sequel to Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth than a spinoff, as we'll see Goro shipwrecked on a Hawaiian beach and losing his memory.How did he get there? And then, in a sequence of events worthy of the series' particular humour, captaining a 17th century ship and taking on a host of enemies dressed as a real pirate.As usual, expect big doses of action, it looks like real-time combat is back here, and plenty of unforgettable side quests and mini-games."
"Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii arrives on February 28, 2025 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.I'm not going to show it here, but there is the announced trailer there. It's a long trailer.You know, the one thing you can expect from a Ryuga Gotoku studio game is that, despite the fact that it's only just been announced, it's almost ready to be delivered, which means they've got a lot of stuff to show off."
"And, yeah, absolutely mental sort of idea this is.Yeah, this developer continues to be one of the most productive and efficient in the entire games world.You know, there was a period of time when Insomniac was one of the most efficient developers out there, because they were cranking out Spider-Man games and Ratchet and Clank games and all these other things at a rate of knots."
"But it's hard to look at Ryuga Gotoku Studio as anything other than one of the most, or potentially the most efficient developer in the game sector.Because we had already, I mean, earlier this year we had Infinite Wealth, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth.Only a few months before Infinite Wealth debuted in January, so we're talking in November 2023, we had the Like A Dragon, the man who erased his name."
"And now in February 2025, we're going to be getting Like A Dragon Pirates, Yakuza Pirates in Hawaii.Sorry, the titles are absolutely crazy.But yeah, no doubt they'll have something else in store as well, because if the production rate and the way that these guys crank out games, it wouldn't surprise me if they also have something lined up for sort of late 2025 or maybe another early 2026."
"And the one thing as well about these Yakuza-slice-Like-A-Dragon games is that they're really big.Like this isn't, you know, the man who erased his name was quite small compared to some of the other ones.But generally here we're speaking about a series and a selection of games that are tens, maybe 50 plus hours in length.So really impressive work from these guys."
"No doubt this is going to be one that's attracting a lot of attention and no doubt it's going to be a very interesting game when it does make its debut.But yeah, we'll just have to stay tuned to hear more about it.Again, it's coming out in about October, November, December, January for about five months.That's how close it is. It's about five months time."
"This is the first we've seen the game and it's closer than, well, probably Metal Gear Solid Delta, maybe.And that's a remake of a game that we've seen a whole lot of and we still don't actually know exactly when it's coming.So, you know, very impressive. Can't wait to see what these guys have in store next.I'm getting to a point now where I'm starting to expect where I could go to the studio to deliver these massive games so frequently that I think I'd be disappointed if we got to 2025."
"And there wasn't another Like a Dragon game coming out later in the year.There wasn't one planned for early 2026.So we'll have to stay tuned and hear more about this game and what the studio has planned in the future.But otherwise, this is all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News."
